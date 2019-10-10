Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Leans On An Unlikely Ally

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, October 10, bring an epiphany from Chelsea about Connor. Plus, Kyle continues to warn Summer about Theo, and Adam finds himself cornered in Las Vegas.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) lets something go, according to SheKnows Soaps. She’s left picking up the pieces with Connor (Judah Mackey) after Adam (Mark Grossman) left Genoa City and his son. Not surprisingly, Connor is acting out, and he’s refusing to talk to his mother about things. He isn’t too keen on his uncle Nick (Joshua Morrow) either. Nick recently suggested Sharon (Sharon Case), and Chelsea agreed.

While it’s difficult for Chelsea to let Sharon be the one who helps her son out of his struggles, she realizes that Connor is more important than her history with Sharon. Since the little boy is willing to talk to Sharon, then Chelsea lets go of their bad blood. Nick also promises to work with Chelsea to make sure they get Connor all the help he needs. Chelsea worries that her son is turning into his father.

Summer (Hunter King) receives a warning from Kyle (Michael Mealor) about Theo (Tyler Johnson). The Inquisitr previously reported that Summer told Kyle to get over himself recently when he revealed Devon (Bryton James) fired him from Power Communications. However, Summer still feels like she’s had some good conversation and a connection with Theo. Kyle doesn’t feel that way, though. He believes his ex-wife deserves somebody far better than Theo. Kyle worries that Summer thinks she can help Theo change, and he doesn’t see any change happening with Theo. Not at this point. Kyle worries that Theo is playing Summer and not really opening up to her. Even so, it doesn’t seem like Kyle’s warning words fully convince Summer.

Finally, Adam finds himself cornered in Las Vegas. Although Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) doesn’t moonlight as a private investigator, lately, it seems as if she could. She overheard Cane (Daniel Goddard) making plans to go to Vegas to look for Chance Chancellor. Phyllis recently encountered him in Sin City, but she does not see Chance as somebody who would blow up his family and contest Katherine Chancellor’s will. That means it must be Adam who did it — at least in Phyllis’s mind. While Cane wants some answers and Phyllis wants even more, Adam is not at all interested in giving them any. He continues to insist that he is finished with Genoa City, but that seems unlikely.