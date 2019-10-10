‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals The Identity Of The Eagle & Fans Are Shocked

The Masked Singer has unmasked yet another celebrity, and this time it was The Eagle who was given the boot from the show and forced to reveal his famous face for all to see.

On Wednesday night, The Eagle rocked the house by singing Meatloaf’s “I Would Do Anything For Love,” but it wasn’t quite enough to put him through to next week. He lost to The Flower in the first round and then was forced to fight for his spot in a face-off against The Penguin, who sent him packing. He was finally unmasked and revealed himself to be Dr. Drew Pinsky, the famed radio host.

Dr. Drew shocked viewers and the panel of judges — Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — who had guessed that the man under The Eagle mask could be someone like Bret Michaels, Jeff Goldblum, Adam Carolla, Craig Ferguson, or even Howard Stern.

However, nobody could guess that Dr. Drew would be such a rock star on the stage while belting out a classic Meatloaf tune from the 1990s.

In the end, Pinsky joked about his departure and gave a farewell performance while the crowd and the judges cheered him on in disbelief.

So, after the first round of competition, four cast members have been revealed. In addition to Dr. Drew, last week Laila Ali was revealed to be The Panda. During the two-hour premiere of Season 2, video game streamer, Ninja, was unmasked as the Ice Cream Cone, while Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir was revealed to be The Egg.

This leaves The Thingamajig, Flower, Fox, Skeleton, Leopard, Flamingo, Rottweiler, Penguin, Tree, Panda, Tree, and Lady Bug all in the running to be crowned the next winner of the show.

Stars who have been guessed by fans to be possibly hiding under the costumes have included Wayne Brady, Mayim Bialik, Jeremy Renner, James Marsden, Hugh Jackman, Martin Short, Rupaul, Dennis Rodman, Demi Lovato, JoJo, Adrienne Bailon, Chris Daughtry, Kelly Osbourne, Martha Stewart, and many more.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this season’s cast boasts a combined 22 Broadway musicals, 22 gold records, 20 platinum records, 31 Billboard singles, 10 Grammys, 10 Lifetime Achievement Awards, three Walk of Fame stars, 15 marriages, and eight divorces.

This means that literally anyone could be behind any of the remaining masks, and fans are still scratching their heads trying to figure out which star could be revealed next.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Fox.