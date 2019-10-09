‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers For Week 5 Of Season 28: Disneyland Makes An Appearance

The ABC floorboards are getting a workout. After Lamar Odom was sent packing following his elimination from Dancing with the Stars at the end of the show’s Week 4 for Season 28, the remaining nine couples in the competition were given their next assignment. Next Monday, the DWTS cast has been tasked with showing their best footwork and stylish moves during “Disney Night,” according to an ABC press release.

Although DWTS‘s usual studio will command the show’s viewers’ attention for most of the two-hour show, the opening number and the star’s pretaped packages will be documented while they spend time on the Disneyland resort’s premises in Anaheim, California. In fact, as the popular weekly program’s dancing troupe performs, their backdrop will be the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle. Meanwhile, the current contestants will “seek inspiration” by checking out the theme park resort’s many assets.

The tunes to which the nine couples will dance for the chance to continue on DWTS — as each of them hopes to win the coveted mirrorball trophy — are also inspiring.

“We’re All in This Together” from High School Musical and “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid are among the songs to which the remaining contestants will be dancing. So are “A Spoonful of Sugar” from Mary Poppins, “Beauty and the Beast” from Beauty and the Beast, and “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from The Lion King.

The dancers have already been assigned their ballroom dance style for this week and the couples are now ensconced in intense learning sessions.

As for who is dancing what, country crooner and former American Idol contestant Lauren Alaina and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, will take on the samba while photographer-model, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, and her accomplished mentor, Val Chmerkovskiy, will groove to the Viennese waltz.

Singer Ally Brooke and her pro partner, Sasha Farber, will perform a contemporary number while the reigning Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, and her mentor, Alan Bersten, will deliver their foxtrot.

As for actress Kate Flannery and her partner Pasha Pashkov? Their time on the floorboards on October 14 will be to show off their jazz routine. Resident comedian-actor, Kel Mitchell, and his partner, Witney Carson, will do the same while Queer Eye‘s Karamo and his mentor, Jenna Johnson, will take their samba to the DWTS stage. Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and his lifeline, Lindsay Arnold, will offer a snappy quickstep while actor James Van Der Beek, along with his professional dancing partner, Emma Slater, will give their all for the fast-paced Paso Doble.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights on ABC.