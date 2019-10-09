Catelynn Lowell Opens Up About Rumors She Is Pregnant And Expecting A Baby Boy

Teen Mom OG fans have been speculating that perhaps Catelynn Lowell is pregnant again. The reality show star has been hinting at another pregnancy with some recent Instagram posts in which she says she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, are “hoping for a boy.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some of Cate’s posts have had fans chattering about the possibility of another Baltierra baby. Now, the Teen Mom OG star is setting the record straight to Us Weekly.

“I am not pregnant and we are using birth control. But when we do decide to have another child, we are hoping for a boy.”

Catelynn and Tyler currently have two girls at home, 4-year-old Nova and 7-month-old Vaeda. Catelynn and Tyler have been open about the fact that they would love to add a son to their family, but Catelynn revealed how she would feel if she were to have another girl.

“If we are meant to have all girls, then that’s just fine too!” Catelynn exclaimed.

Currently, the couple are not actively trying for another baby, but they do have a timeline in mind according to the report. Catelynn explained that she and her husband are thinking about trying for another baby when their youngest daughter is either 1-year-old or 2-years-old.

Catelynn and Tyler were first introduced to audiences on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Catelynn and Tyler found out they were pregnant with their first child. Young and unprepared to care for a baby, the couple decided to place their daughter for adoption. They then went on to share their story on Teen Mom OG and have been doing so for a decade.

Over the years, fans have followed Catelynn and Tyler through their ups and downs which included welcoming their daughter Nova on New Years Day 2015 as well as the couple tying-the-knot later that year. Late last year, Catelynn revealed that the couple were expecting another baby together. They welcomed baby Vaeda in February.

Loading...

On the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, fans were introduced to Catelynn and Tyler’s newborn and fans watched as they adjusted to life with two kids at home. Currently, new episodes of Teen Mom OG are not airing on MTV, but fans can keep up with Catelynn and Tyler on their social media accounts. Fans can also tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Tuesday nights on MTV.