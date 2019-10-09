‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Gushes Over Their Daughters’ Success

Lisa Rinna's husband is opening up about their model daughters.

Harry Hamlin is super proud of his daughters, Delilah Belle, 21, and Amelia Gray, 18.

During a group interview at the The Creative Coalition’s Television Humanitarian Awards Gala last month, the actor and husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Lisa Rinna opened up about his kids’ dating lives before revealing that he’s thrilled by their success.

“As long as the boys they’re going out with are good guys, I’m fine with it, you know?” Harry said, according to an October 9 report from Hollywood Life.

While attending the event, which was held at the Ocean Prime restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, the Mad Men cast member said that when it comes to dating, not everyone is a “good guy.” As fans may recall, Amelia opened up about her struggles with a “severely unhealthy relationship” before she entered a facility to treat her depression in February 2018.

Luckily, despite past struggles, both Delilah and Amelia appear to be doing well in their relationships and he is “really proud” of all they’ve accomplished as young women navigating the often tricky world of entertainment.

“And not to mention, you know, young girls coming into their own, you know, as sexual beings and as emotional beings. So then my deals [are with the] multiple barriers and my kids have managed to get through them,” he explained.

Harry then applauded Delilah and Amelia for being open with their personal struggles, noting that their doing so has helped many of their fans and followers.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, both Lisa and Harry have spoken out about their daughter’ future television career, with Lisa dishing on the allegedly upcoming series during an appearance on Busy Tonight and Harry speaking about the project with Us Weekly magazine.

During his interview with the magazine in April, Harry said Delilah and Amelia were exploring the possibility of being featured on their own show and added that his young daughters had teamed up with Lionsgate on the unnamed show.

Months prior to Harry’s interview, an insider spoke to Hollywood Life, telling the outlet that Delilah and Amelia were filming a “sizzle reel” in hopes of landing their own show and revealing that the potential series would be based around the girls’ personal lives and careers in the world of fashion.

Lisa and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV sometime next year for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.