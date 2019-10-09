‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Elizabeth Hendrickson Makes Huge Announcement

The Young and the Restless star Elizabeth Hendrickson, who portrays Chloe on the show, thrilled her Instagram followers and viewers of the show with a huge announcement earlier today.

The soap opera veteran shared a picture of her growing baby bump this morning to announce her pregnancy. In the image, Hendrickson wore a black bra and black form-fitting boy shorts, and over the top of those, she wore a large knit sheer taupe sweater dress that showed off her changing figure. The mother-to-be cradled her stomach between both hands, and her long highlighted brunette hair flowed over her shoulders and down her back. She wore light, neutral makeup to complete the look. General Hospital actress Tamara Braun (Kim) snapped the photo of Hendrickson while she was doing a photoshoot with Brad Everett Young.

She admitted that the cause of her belly is more than just bagels — she has bagels and a baby growing in there. According to Hendrickson, she’s having a baby girl in 2020, and she revealed that she and her new husband, Rob Meder, had difficulty getting pregnant. She is looking forward to sharing her journey with her followers and learning from their stories as well while she’s pregnant.

The actress’s co-stars at the number one rated CBS Daytime drama replied to her post with congratulations.

“SO happy for you both!” wrote Christine actress Lauralee Bell.

“Omg!!!! Yay!!!!!!!! Congratulations,” replied Melissa Ordway, who portrays Abby on the show.

“Congrats!!! Couldn’t be more excited for you!!! It’s truly the best,” new mom Kelly Kruger wrote. Kruger plays Mackenzie on the soap.

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), Christel Khalil (Lily), Sharon Case (Sharon), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Daniel Goddard (Cane), and many more current and former co-stars of the actress left an encouraging reply.

Recently, Hendrickson returned to Y&R as Chloe on a recurring basis. She had faked her death with Victor’s (Eric Braeden) help, and for a couple of years, Chloe and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) lived under assumed names in Portland, Oregon, with their daughter, Bella. However, when Adam (Mark Grossman) returned to Genoa City, Chloe returned and tried to shoot Adam again. He kidnapped her, and Kevin eventually returned to town to find Chloe, and now everything is out in the open, and they’re living under their real names in Genoa City. The Inquisitr previously reported that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) hired Chloe to work with her at The Grand Phoenix Hotel as the marketing director.

It is unclear if the soap will writer the actress’s pregnancy into Chloe’s storyline.