‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Martin Joins Franco’s Fight As Kim & Cameron Brace For What’s Next

General Hospital spoilers tease that Wednesday’s episode will be quite chaotic. Not only will viewers watch Spinelli work on uncovering Peter’s secrets, but teasers detail that preparations will be taking place for a major legal battle involving Franco.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Spinelli will uncover some kind of tantalizing tidbit that seems to connect to Peter. He is working with Jason and Sam to find the connection they suspect exists between Peter and Shiloh, and General Hospital spoilers hint that things will get intense as this situation progresses.

The sneak peek for the October 9 episode also reveals that there will be quite a bit related to Franco’s situation shaking things up in Port Charles. Elizabeth worked with Scott to force Franco into Shadybrook, and she intends to try to have her husband’s real memories restored. However, Franco, who is living with Drew’s memories, is furious about this.

Actor Michael E. Knight just joined the show in the mysterious role of Martin, and his first appearance revealed that he is an infamous lawyer who was contacted by Nelle as she prepares for her parole hearing. General Hospital spoilers share that Martin will also apparently get involved with Franco’s case.

Kim wants what's best for "Drew." Is there anyone who can help her convince Elizabeth of that?

Tune into a tense, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @TamaraBraun pic.twitter.com/Bc2UHDBOpG — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 1, 2019

Martin will meet with Kim and he will say something about putting Drew in the center ring. Kim looks concerned as this conversation takes place, and it would appear that Martin will be fighting on Franco’s behalf as this case evolves.

Executive producer Frank Valentini teased via Twitter that Knight’s work will be impressive during Wednesday’s episode. General Hospital spoilers have hinted that Martin might stick around for a while and connect with multiple clients, and he is certainly choosing some complex cases to tackle in Port Charles.

Cameron will tell somebody that he is ready to testify, and it appears that he is in the doorway of a room at General Hospital or a similar facility. Spoilers also share that Franco will tell somebody that he owes them an apology. The preview clip seems to suggest that Cam and Franco are talking to one another at this point, but that may not end up being the case.

With time running out, "Drew" is throwing in all his cards to try and stop Elizabeth from going through with her plan.

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #RogerHowarth pic.twitter.com/86FZIgXXih — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 27, 2019

Loading...

SheKnows Soaps indicates that Franco will get a visit from Monica, and it could certainly be Monica who receives an apology from Franco. General Hospital spoilers detail that Elizabeth will be ruthless in how she moves forward, and fans know that she will stop at nothing to try to bring the real Franco back. Is Cameron perhaps offering to testify in the upcoming trial with the intention of helping his mother’s case?

General Hospital spoilers note that this upcoming trial won’t be happening for another week or two. Scott and Elizabeth will continue to work together as Kim and Martin seem prepared to stick by Franco’s side.

Teasers share that things will get quite complicated for Kim soon, and fans will be anxious to see if that means she’ll end up pregnant as has been rumored. Will Elizabeth get her real husband back? Additional General Hospital spoilers hinting at where this all heads next will emerge in the coming days, and viewers are anxious to see how this will be resolved.