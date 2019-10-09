‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, October 10: Sally & Wyatt Get A Glimpse Of The Future

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 10 reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will get a glimpse into what their life could be like in the near future. The recently engaged couple will help out Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) when they babysit the little ones.

Sally and Wyatt will look after the youngest members of the family, per Highlight Hollywood. They will take care of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), and have some fun while doing it. Liam and Hope will leave the youngsters with them when they go to the hospital while Katie has her operation. They want to be there when Katie has her kidney transplant and will wait for her to come out of theater.

In the meantime, Sally and Wyatt will be able to spend some quality time with his niece and almost-nephew. While Douglas is not officially Hope’s son, she and Liam are looking after him while Hope pursues custody of him. Everyone loves Douglas, especially because he’s the reason that they discovered that Beth was alive. And with the parents out of the way, Sally and Wyatt will be able to spoil the kids, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint.

Not too long ago, Wyatt and Sally were talking about having kids of their own. This will be the perfect opportunity to see each other in these roles. And since they both enjoy bantering, B&B fans can expect some playful teasing with each other.

In the meantime, Hope and Liam will be at the hospital to support Katie. According to The Inquisitr, the Logan, Spencer, and Forrester families will all gather at the hospital as Katie undergoes surgery. Against all odds, the doctor informed her that they had found a kidney donor. She will be rushed into surgery, as time is of the essence, for the kidney transplant. However, she’s not yet out of the woods and her loved ones will keep watch as she goes under the knife.

Little do they know that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) is also undergoing surgery and that she is the kidney donor. However, this begs the question — would Wyatt also have been at the hospital had he known that his former high school sweetheart was saving Katie’s life?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.