Gwen Stefani Reacts To Blake Shelton Saying She Has No Chance Of Winning ‘The Voice’: ‘How Dare U’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may be girlfriend and boyfriend, but their rivalry as coaches on The Voice is heating up.

In her most recent post on Instagram, Gwen reacted to a clip of Blake saying that she has “no chance” of winning the current season of the popular singing competition show.

“@blakeshelton omg how dare u!” she wrote in the caption under a re-post of the video before she added a red-faced angry emoji.

As The Inquisitr reported, in the clip, Blake gave some hilariously sarcastic advice about dating a co-worker.

“Oh, being in a relationship with a coworker. I do know something about that,” Blake said. “For me, it’s trying to be good at my job, but at the same time, trying to act like I don’t really care, and I’m really rooting for her.”

In the comments of Gwen’s latest post, her fans seemed tickled by how competitive they’re getting about the show.

“Your man is so goofy #GwenStefani…got to love him,” one fan wrote.

“We all know you won’t stay mad for too long,” another commenter added.

Gwen and Blake have been dating since 2015 and met during her last stint as a judge on The Voice. They’ve both been married before. She famously wed rocker Gavin Rossdale in 2002 and they have three sons together. Blake was in a four-year marriage with fellow country music star Miranda Lambert. They had no children together.

Gwen and Blake are very open about their affection for one another. In a recent interview with Shape Magazine, she called Blake her best friend, which she has also said on social media.

During the interview, the former No Doubt frontwoman expressed gratitude that Blake was there for her as she recovered from her divorce.

“Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts,” she said.

Their obvious love for one another has led to lots of speculation that they plan to get married. Whilst neither of them has confirmed that a wedding is on the horizon, they have reportedly purchased a house together, The Inquisitr reported.

The two had been splitting their time together between Blake’s ranch in his native Oklahoma and her home in Beverly Hills. But they’re allegedly now living in a rental while the home they bought together is being refurbished.

To see Gwen and Blake’s lovable interactions, check out The Voice. It airs on Mondays and Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.