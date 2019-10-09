Natalie Imbruglia, 44, Gives Birth To First Child

Natalie Imbruglia, 44, has become a first-time mom after giving birth to her son, per Music News.

The Australian singer shared an adorable snap of herself holding her baby son’s hand on Instagram with a sweet caption.

“Welcome to the world… Max Valentine Imbruglia,” the “Counting Down the Days” hitmaker wrote.

“My heart is bursting,” she continued.

Imbruglia announced her pregnancy in July and revealed that she had the help of a sperm donor after undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“For those of you who know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time,” she explained.

“I’m blessed that this is possible,” Natalie stated.

In the space of 16 hours, Natalie’s latest Instagram post of her son’s hand has racked up more than 55,000 likes, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

“Awwwwwwww this is just the best news!!!! So happy for you Natalie,” one user wrote adding multiple heart emoji.

“OH MY HEART! Beaming the biggest smile typing this. Welcome, Max Valentine. This is gorgeous news. Big big love to you both,” another shared.

“Wow! Remember you talking about this dream last summer. Congrats!” a third mentioned.

“Congratulations my love. Let the fun begin!” a fourth follower commented.

Previously, Natalie was married to former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns. They split over a decade ago in 2008, as The Inquisitr reported. She has yet to reveal the identity of her son’s father.

She first rose to fame as an actress in the Australian soap opera Neighbours.

In the late ’90s, Natalie pursued a music career and enjoyed a lot of success.

To date, she has released five studio albums – Left of the Middle, White Lilies Island, Counting Down the Days, Come to Life, and Male.

According to All Music, her debut album, Left of the Middle, sold over 6 million copies worldwide.

On Spotify, Natalie currently has more than 3.2 million monthly listeners who play her music around the globe. Her most popular song at the moment is her signature single, “Torn.” Other songs in the top five include “Shiver,” “Wrong Impression,” her cover of Daft Punk’s “Instant Crush,” and an acoustic version of “Torn.”

The “Smoke” songstress has been in the studio recently and has been sharing snaps to her Instagram, teasing fans about new music.

In 2010, she was a judge for two seasons of The X Factor in Australia. Five years later, she returned to music after a hiatus in 2015.

To stay up to date with Natalie and her newborn, follow her Instagram account.