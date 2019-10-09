Lil’ Kim Harassed By Animal Rights Activist While Doing Promo: ‘Lil’ Kim Animal Abuser’

Lil’ Kim has been busy promoting her new music in New York this week but got caught up in some heat when trying to visit the next promotional stop.

The “Magic Stick” icon got out of her car and was instantly faced with an animal rights activist that shouted at her while she held up a huge sign that said “Lil’ Kim Animal Abuser,” per The Daily Mail.

“Animals get electrocuted… Lil’ Kim, stop wearing fur!… shame on you for wearing fur!”

Kim kept it cool and posed for the photographers while mayhem was happening. The rapper wore a black-and-white ensemble which consisted of thigh-high boots. She sported her brunette locks down and like always, she looked super fierce.

At one point, the protester got too aggressive and started to come real close to Kim in which she responded: “back up, back up!”

In the end, Kim carried on and entered the Build Studio ahead of her interview.

The moment was caught on video and has been shared all over social media. The response has been mixed.

“It is one thing to protest…but it is another to just jump in someone’s personal space… I was saying “back up” at the same time….like you can scream all you want and stand on your soapbox but don’t cross my personal space,” one user tweeted.

“PROTECT THE ANIMALS,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“I don’t understand why people can’t be arrested for harassment!!!” a third mentioned.

“Lil Kim gets called ‘aggressive’ but not the protester who legit came at her?” a fourth fan responded on Twitter.

Lil’ Kim was honored with the lifetime achievement award at the BET Hip Hop Awards, which The Inquisitr reported. She became the first female rapper to achieve three consecutive No. 1 singles on the U.S. Billboard Rap charts and continues to make an impact on upcoming artists.

At the ceremony, she wore a pink low-cut shimmery outfit paired with chunky white heels. She also put on a wavy textured wig that matched the look.

On October 11, she will release her long-awaited fifth studio album, 9. The record will consist of nine tracks and collaborations with Rick Ross, Musiq Souldchild, Rich the Kid, O.T. Genasis, and City Girls.

Later this year, her 1996 debut album, Hard Core, will get re-issued on a limited edition pink vinyl to celebrate its legacy.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 4.1 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world.

