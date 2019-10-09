NBA Rumors: LeBron James’ Agent Says Anthony Davis Is Better Than Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

Since being drafted as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has succeeded to turn himself into one of the best active players in the league. Last season, Antetokounmpo won his first Most Valuable Player award after averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals while shooting 57.8 percent from the field. However, despite his explosive performance on both ends of the floor, Antetokounmpo still failed to lead the Bucks to the NBA Finals as they fell to the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors in last season’s Eastern Conference Finals.

Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group has nothing against Antetokounmpo, but he claimed in an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN that his client, Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis, is a much better superstar than the reigning MVP. Paul believes that if Davis was on the Bucks’ 2018-19 roster and not Antetokounmpo, they would have a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals.

“He’s just as talented as anyone who’s ever played this game,” Paul was quoted as saying. “Six-11, makes 3s, blocks shots. I think he’s one of the better passing big men in our game. In my opinion, this is what makes him different from Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. Like, if you put Anthony Davis on that Bucks team last year, they’d be playing in the Finals. He knows how to make guys better. That’s not a knock to Giannis, but that’s just what [I think].”

It may only be natural for an agent to think that his client is better than other NBA players, but it’s hard to argue with Paul’s statements about Antetokounmpo and Davis. Both superstars are incredible players on both ends of the floor as they could score, rebound, make plays, protect the rim, and defend the perimeter. Unlike Antetokounmpo, however, Davis is capable of efficiently knocking down shots from beyond the arc — one of the top skills needed in the modern NBA, even for big men such as themselves.

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be the reigning MVP but if Anthony Davis didn’t request a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans and stayed healthy all season long, there’s a chance he could have stolen the title from the “Greek Freak.” In the upcoming 2019-20 NBA season, Antetokounmpo and Davis are once again expected to be in a tight race for the Most Valuable Player award. Davis may be sharing the court with LeBron James, but he’s reportedly set to be the focal point of the Lakers’ offense next season. If the basketball gods permit, Antetokounmpo’s Bucks and Davis’ Lakers could meet each other in the 2020 NBA Finals as representatives of their respective conferences.