‘Vikings’ Season 6: Ivar The Boneless And Hvitserk’s Feud Continues

Hvitserk and Ivar the Boneless had a falling out in Season 5 of 'Vikings' which will be explored further in Season 6.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) has a love/hate relationship with all of his brothers. Considered the favorite child of their mother, Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland), Ivar has had a tough upbringing without even considering his disability. However, Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings saw him fall out of favor with Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), who was the remaining brother on his side. Season 6 promises more conflict between the two, according to Deadline.

With the news of the Season 6 premiere of Vikings and the release of a new trailer, fans started scouring the clip for evidence of Hvitserk’s upcoming plot against Ivar the Boneless. However, the trailer suspiciously does not feature this particular son of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel).

This is particularly disturbing, as an initial trailer for Season 6 of Vikings saw Hvitserk potentially being burned alive by fire. Fans were eager to find out more clues about what was happening to Hvitserk in that snippet. However, it appears that they will just have to wait until the Season 6 premiere in order to find out more about Hvitserk’s fate in Vikings.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ivar will not only have his hands full with an invasion of Scandinavia alongside Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) who brings his Rus army. He will also deal with further conflict by way of his half-brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), who reclaimed Kattegat from him in Season 5 of Vikings. As a result of this, Ivar may not be concentrating so closely on Hvitserk, and the potential is that he could sneak in and attack Ivar before he even realizes what is going on. Of course, viewers will have to wait a little longer until the Season 6 premiere of Vikings in order to find out more about the conflict between these brothers.

Season 6 will be the final season of the hit historical drama series for History Channel. The show’s creator, Michal Hirst, had the following to say about the conclusion of Vikings.

“I always knew how Vikings would end and, after 89 episodes, I truly believe the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons has been told and we are leaving our beloved fans with the proper and definitive ending they so deserve,” Hirst said, according to TV Line.

“Although it is bittersweet, there are still 20 episodes left and the most ambitious and intensely emotional episodes are still to come.”

Loading...

You can watch the new Season 6 trailer for Vikings below.

Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m.