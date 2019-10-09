‘Vikings’ Season 6: Bjorn Ironside’s Struggle Continues As Attacks Come From All Sides

Bjorn was proclaimed the ruler of Kattegat in Season 5 of 'Vikings,' but this might change in Season 6.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings saw the battle for ownership of Kattegat continue. Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) took control of the burgeoning city from Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) in revenge for the death of his mother, Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland). However, by the end of Season 5, Lagertha’s son, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), was victorious over Ivar and then proclaimed the ruler of Kattegat.

Moving forward into Season 6 of Vikings, Bjorn’s struggle to maintain his hold on Kattegat will continue, according to Metro. While the Season 6 clip for Vikings shows the people of Kattegat happy as they chant out King Bjorn’s name, it seems that he will find it difficult with all of the responsibilities associated with being the leader. This will likely stem from the continued pressure from varying sides that oppose his reign.

In the new trailer released for the final season of Vikings, it appears that Bjorn will not only have pressure from King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) but from his brother Ivar, as well.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Ivar managed to escape Kattegat and was last seen in the back of a cart. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ivar will manage to travel all the way along the Silk Road and wind up in Russia. Here, he will meet Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky). Oleg appears intent on invading Scandinavia and the pair will plan the attack. In the Season 6 clip, this attack is realized and the Rus are seen landing on Scandinavian soil. Bjorn looks on before the battle begins.

King Harald has previously voiced his desire to become the king of all Norway. However, in the Season 6 clip for Vikings, there is a discussion of giving Bjorn such a title, so it appears that Harald will also have to fight hard in order to achieve his goal.

In addition, Harald will likely not be happy with the news that Ivar and Prince Oleg are invading the region. As to whether or not Ivar and Prince Oleg are successful in their attack and who ultimately goes on to rule Scandinavia remains to be seen, so viewers will have to tune into Season 6 of Vikings in order to find out more.

You can watch the Season 6 trailer for Vikings below.

Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m.