‘One Piece’ Chapter 959 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

The latest chapter of One Piece left fans in a cliffhanger regarding what really happened to Monkey D. Luffy and the 4,000 soldiers of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance who are supposed to meet Kozuki Momonosuke and the Nine Red Scabbards at the Tokage Harbor in Udon. Kinemon, Kanjuro, Asura Doji, Inuarashi, Kikunojo, Kawamatsu, and Raizo investigated the situation and they noticed some signs of a recent attack. One Piece Chapter 958 featured Shogun Kurozumi Orochi celebrating and it seems like he knew what happened the night before the planned raid of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance at Onigashima.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be knowing what will happen next anytime soon as the release of the upcoming chapter is delayed. According to Otakukart, One Piece Chapter 959 won’t be available this week as popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a one-week break. One Piece Chapter 959 is set to be officially available on October 21, and the scans are expected to come out on October 18.

Aside from giving information about the release date, Otakukart also gave predictions regarding what will happen in One Piece Chapter 959.

“In One Piece 959, we’ll likely see what Orochi did at Port Tokage. We know for a fact that there is a traitor in the group. Someone is providing Orochi with information, and we don’t know who that is right now. The same person gave Orochi information about the new plans. So, he simply acted on the information and took out the threat before it bothered him. How he did it is unknown. But, here is something that we’re forgetting. Franky built extra ships just in case, and we think they’ll be put to use.”

Loading...

As revealed in the previous chapters of One Piece, Shogun Orochi had a spy inside the Straw Hat Pirates alliance that is feeding him information about their plans. From the time Kinemon changed the location of their meeting place, Shogun Orochi immediately learned about it and found out that Kozuki Hiyori is alive. Shogun Orochi may also have knowledge that Hiyori and the most beautiful courtesan in the Land of Wano, Komusaraski, are the same.

As of now, most fans are hoping that Luffy and the 4,000 soldiers of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance have survived the ambush by Shogun Orochi and his men. One Piece Chapter 959 is also expected to feature the arrival of Nekomamushi, Marco the Phoenix, and the remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates in the Land of Wano.