Ashley Tisdale Shows Off Her Incredible Legs & Love For Britney Spears In Latest Instagram Post

The actress had total early 2000s vibes in her latest Instagram post.

Ashley Tisdale showed off her love of the early aughts in her latest Instagram post. In the photo, the former Disney Channel star posed in an outfit that looked straight out of 2003 at Venice Skate Park. The stunner sizzled in an oversized Britney Spears T-shirt and black bike shorts that put her long, lean legs on full display. Ashley paired the look with a trendy bucket hat, black sunglasses, and a pair of white combat boots. She also wore numerous rings and a leopard-print backpack.

In the caption, Ashley alluded to pop star Avril Lavigne.

Fans were floored by the post, and it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Ashley’s dedicated followers also flooded the comments section with compliments.

“You’re so incredibly amazing!!!” gushed an admirer.

Others seemed to be thrilled that Ashley is a fan of both Britney and Avril.

“Yas queen, Britney and Avril references,” wrote a follower.

On Sunday, Ashley uploaded a similar picture of her in the same ensemble. The actress declared her admiration for Britney Spears in the caption.

“Learned from the best #ItBritneyB***h,” wrote Ashley.

While Ashley is incredibly fresh-faced even in makeup-free selfies, she also is an early 2000s icon. The beauty is arguably best known for her role as Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical franchise.

According to Billboard, the character was recently trending on Twitter. Some Twitter users stated that Sharpay had wrongly been portrayed as a villain.

“Sharpay wasn’t the villain she put her blood sweat and tears into theater and didn’t want someone who wasn’t all about it to take her crown especially two people who wasn’t even reliable to show up,” wrote one fan.

Ashley appears to share similar sentiments.

“Finally, y’all are seeing the light,” tweeted the Carol’s Second Act star.

On a September episode of The Late, Late Show With James Corden, Ashley revealed that she received quite a few perks for being a Disney Channel actress, reported E! News. She explained that she received VIP treatment each time she went to Disneyland. The 34-year-old went on to say, however, that she may have abused her privileges.

“I actually would bring guys there that I dated to kind of, like, flex a little bit and be like, ‘I’m Disney royalty,'” said the actress. “And then I’d break up with them after the fireworks. It was always a good story.”

To see more of Ashley, be sure to check out Carol’s Second Act airing Thursdays on CBS.