‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps And Rich Super Are Reportedly Back Together Amid Season 12

Luann de Lesseps has reportedly rekindled her romance with her agent ex-boyfriend, Rich Super.

According to a Page Six report on October 7, the Real Housewives of New York City cast member briefly dated Super last year before she returned to rehab for a second time following her December 2017 arrest. Then, at some point recently, she allegedly reconciled with him and is now enjoying a casual romance.

“They spend every waking hour together, and he passionately rushes to her defense, but it’s technically unconfirmed [that they’re an item],” a source explained to the outlet.

While de Lesseps and Super have not yet confirmed they are back together, comedian Michelle Collins recently labeled Super as de Lesseps’ boyfriend during an episode of her SiriusXM radio show. As Page Six explained, Collins said that she and the reality star had recently spent time together at a casino, where they had adjoining rooms.

“And here’s the thing. . . Luann’s boyfriend was in town, and I’m like. . . I didn’t want to hear. . . as much as I love her! I just didn’t want to hear Luann having sex,” Collins said during the show.

The outlet also confirmed that Instagram pictures featured Super at the casino at the time.

Rumors regarding de Lesseps’ relationship with Super first began swirling last summer. At the time, as The Inquisitr reported, an insider spoke to People magazine and revealed that while de Lesseps was quite smitten by Super, she was taking things slowly with him due to her then-recent divorce from Tom D’Agostino, Jr. The outlet also revealed that while Super was married at the time his relationship with de Lesseps began, he and his former wife were in the process of splitting prior to their initial meeting.

“It’s all very new, but like most things with Luann, it’s been all-consuming,” a source told the magazine. “Their chemistry was instant. He’s very aggressive and she goes toe-to-toe with him. You can tell they’re having a lot of fun together.”

Around the same time, an insider spoke to Page Six about the new romance.

“He’s smitten with her,” a pal claimed, “and she’s very excited about it. It’s very, very new [but they’re] exploring it.”

No word yet on whether or not de Lesseps’ dating life will be featured on the upcoming season of the show.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 began filming in August and will air on Bravo TV sometime next year.