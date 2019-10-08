Lamar Odom Talks ‘DWTS’ Experience, Love For Partner Peta Murgatroyd After Week 4 Elimination

Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated Monday night during Week 4 of Dancing with the Stars. While Lamar worked hard and seemed to really be enjoying his DWTS journey, he just couldn’t pull in the scores and votes to make it to Week 5. After the show, he opened up about his experience and how much he adores Peta.

Talking with People after his DWTS elimination, Lamar said that doing the show was very humbling for him, adding that he learned new things about himself. He noted that he’s a fighter, not a quitter, and he was glad he tried something new.

It seems that the DWTS experience left Lamar feeling confident that he can accomplish whatever he wants when he focuses on it. The former NBA star said that he thought his Week 4 performance was his best yet, but it just wasn’t enough to prevent him from being eliminated.

As for Peta, Lamar clearly had a lot of love for her. He called his pro partner an amazing teacher, saying she’s the Kobe Bryant of the genre.

Lamar said that he’s never had a sister, but now, he considered Peta as one. It’s not uncommon for partners to grow close while doing Dancing with the Stars, but it does seem that Lamar and Peta have developed a very special, close relationship during their short time working together.

So what comes next for the NBA great? He said a return to basketball was no longer on his radar. He has a memoir that was released a few months ago, and he said he’ll probably celebrate his book, focus on his kids, and perhaps plan a vacation.

Lamar also said that he might give public speaking a try, believing that he can help people change their lives by sharing his story.

Lamar and Peta were technically the second couple eliminated in Season 28. As The Inquisitr detailed ahead of the Week 3 broadcast, Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke withdrew from the competition due to an injury sustained by the former NFL player. The show decided not to eliminate anybody because they already lost one couple, a move that may have saved Lamar and Peta and given them one more week to dance.

Who will be the next to go and who will make it to the Season 28 finale? The competition is likely going to get quite intense as things move forward. Fans will not want to miss the remaining weeks of Dancing with the Stars, which airs Mondays on ABC.