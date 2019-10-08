Selena Gomez Posts Sad, Makeup-Free Selfie In Bed As Justin Bieber Drops Glam Wedding Pics

The 'Same Old Love' singer appears melancholy in a new photo posted just after Justin's wedding pictures emerged on Instagram.

Selena Gomez is especially sleepy these days, and, some fans think, a little sad. The 27-year-old actress and pop superstar posted a makeup-free selfie of herself laying in bed less than an hour after her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin posted glam photos from their recent wedding on Instagram.

Selena captioned the photo — in which she appears to be both sad and sleepy as she snuggles under a fluffy light gray blanket with no makeup and uncombed hair — by noting this is how she feels all the time.

Selena quickly received more than 7 million likes on the bleary-eyed photo. While many of her more than 150 million followers told her she is always “beautiful,” some also expressed concern for the “Come & Get It” singer amid her recent medical and personal struggles.

“Because of Justin… we know honey,” one follower wrote of Selena’s melancholy new Instagram photo.

“Justin Bieber got married, I know,” another added.

“Selena Gomez after checking Hailey Bieber Instagram,” wrote a third commenter.

Other fans lifted Selena up to remind her that she is a “queen.”

“Live well girl,” a fourth fan wrote. “Take care of yourself, be happy all the time, don’t look for an excuse not to be happy.”

“Selena you are always the best,” added a fifth fan.

Selena’s new photo was posted on the same day that Justin, her first love and on-again-off-again boyfriend for years, and his wife, model Hailey Baldwin, posted intimate photos from their recent formal wedding in South Carolina.

In a series of glamorous photos posted to Instagram, Hailey looks stunning in a gorgeous, backless dress as she locks lips with her famous husband, who is dressed in a black tux.

Despite some concerns about Selena, fans know her Instagram game is on. Elle notes that the singer is the fourth most-followed person on Instagram with 157 million followers, and her new sleepy selfie is already one of her most popular posts, just hours after it went live.

Even by just rolling over in bed and snapping a selfie, Selena amassed millions more “likes” that Justin or Hailey did for their perfectly-lit wedding pics, which should bring some joy to the former Disney star.

Selena previously said she doesn’t spend too much time on Instagram because she gets “kind of depressed looking at these people who look beautiful and amazing.” The singer and actress is known for taking lengthy social media breaks.

Selena recently announced her latest project, the Netflix documentary Living Undocumented, which premiered last week.