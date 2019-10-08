Christina Milian Poses With Daughter While Baby Bump Is Now Obvious

Pregnant star Christina Milian is currently enjoying family time with her boyfriend M. Pokora and daughter, Violet, 9, in France.

The “When You Look At Me” hitmaker shared a photo of herself with her partner and daughter one day ago on Instagram where they appear to be at a train station. Milian is in between the two, smiling with her teeth, looking happier than ever. She is wearing a hat, an animal-print coat, a multicolored top with a black T-shirt underneath, leather trousers, and black boots. In the shot, it’s obvious Christina is pregnant as her bump is on full show. For her caption, she mentions that she is on the top of the world because she’s with her “besties.”

21 hours ago, the “Say I” songstress shared a couple of shots where she is enjoying time with Violet. In the first photo, Milian is leaning on the rope climbing equipment, while her daughter is sitting on it. Christina is wearing sunglasses while sporting her brunette hair in a bun. She has kept her fashion casual in a jumper, denim jacket, and jeans. Her baby bump again is more obvious than it has been in previous photos she has posted in the past few weeks.

In the second image, Milian is sitting on the rope equipment while Violet is sitting on a swing, pouting directly to the camera.

Her recent posts have racked up over 100,000 likes, proving to be an instant hit with her followers.

“You both look adorable,” one user wrote.

“I can tell your daughter has the cutest personality,” another shared.

“You’re so beautiful,” a third mentioned adding multiple eye-heart emoji.

“She looks so much like you! Both super beautiful!” a fourth fan remarked.

“France looks good on you,” a fifth follower commented.

Violet has her own Instagram account which is run by her mom. To date, her page has more than 131,000 followers and her posts rack up thousands of likes.

Loading...

Her father, The-Dream, is Christina’s ex-husband who she divorced in 2011.

In 2017, she started dating M. Pokora who she seems very delighted to be with.

Last month, Milian showed off her rock hard abs while promoting an ad for her new BMW car, per The Inquisitr. Her fans were in awe of her body considering she had already announced she was expecting a child and questioned if she ever ages.

Recently, she starred in the movie, Falling Inn Love, which debuted on Netflix in August.

To stay up to date with Christina’s journey to being pregnant again, follow her Instagram account.