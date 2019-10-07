‘The Walking Dead’ Renewed, Season 11 Announced

As Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead' premieres, AMC renews the series for Season 11.

The Walking Dead returned on Sunday night with the premiere episode of Season 10. While the series has waned a little over previous years, the zombie apocalypse series is still a huge hit for AMC. As such, it comes as no surprise that AMC has renewed it for the 11th season.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

According to Variety, AMC made the renewal announcement on Saturday as AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios president Sarah Barnett released the following statement.

“The Walking Dead burst out of the gate 10 years ago as a genre show that had all the character depth of a top-tier prestige drama. And now 10 years later — led by the brilliant Angela Kang and fueled by one of the most consistently talented casts in television — this phenomenon is flourishing creatively, with critics and audiences embracing its reset.”

The Walking Dead is based on the popular comic book series developed by Robert Kirkman. The series follows a group of characters as they aim to survive the zombie apocalypse. Already, the TV series has covered many storylines from the comic series and developed some unique plots and characters.

In addition, the potential is there that plenty of storylines from the comics could be used in the Walking Dead TV series. Based on the very recent introduction of Georgie (Jayne Atkinson), it seems likely that the TV series will delve into the Commonwealth storyline from the comics.

As well as the original Walking Dead TV series, AMC has a companion series, Fear the Walking Dead, currently in its fifth season, along with a new spinoff series in production. There is also a trio of movies in development that will delve further into Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) story.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, along with the news of a renewal, Lauren Cohan will also be returning to The Walking Dead.

“We’re delighted to welcome back Lauren Cohan, she has meant so much to this show and its passionate, global fanbase, who are in for a fantastic ride over the coming months,” Barnett added.

As yet, it is unclear just how Lauren’s character will return to The Walking Dead or when. That means viewers will just have to tune into future episodes in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 13, with Episode 2, titled “We Are the End of the World.”