‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope’s Jealousy Ignited By Steffy Over Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) newfound happiness may be short-lived. The couple has been enjoying their familial bliss after they got their baby, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), back. However, jealousy will soon rear its ugly head when Hope becomes suspicious of Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

It’s true that Liam has been hopping from bed to bed. Not too long ago, he and Steffy made love, and he was focused on his family with her. However, when they discovered that Phoebe was Beth, he went running back to Hope.

Liam recommitted himself to his relationship with Hope, and the two of them have been shacking up ever since. They have enjoyed this quiet interlude in their lives by taking plenty of photos of the daughter whom they thought they had lost. They have also been spending time with Douglas, with Liam recently agreeing to try to keep him away from Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), per The Inquisitr.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that they will soon find themselves at odds, per The TV Watercooler. Steffy will send a text message to Liam’s phone. However, Hope will sneak a peek at the message, and she won’t like what she sees. Evidently, she will be overcome by the green-eyed monster when she spies what Steffy sends to the man in her life.

While Hope’s reaction may be warranted if Steffy made a pass at Liam, it is more likely that Steffy talked to him about their daughter, Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman), or engaged in some other innocuous type of conversation.

B&B fans may remember that while Hope was pregnant with Beth, both she and her mother made numerous comments to the effect that when Beth arrived, Hope and Beth should enjoy all of Liam’s attention to Kelly’s detriment. Their attitude was such that Hope and Beth would be the priority family and that Steffy would just have to suck it up.

What’s interesting in this particular scenario is that Hope and Liam are no longer married. In fact, she is still legally bound to Thomas. Hope may know that she has no right to keep Liam from his child, but it doesn’t mean that she doesn’t wish that she and Beth could be his only family. In a way, she wishes that she and Beth were his whole world but that can never be since Liam loves Kelly dearly.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that while Liam may still be unaware of Hope’s feelings, it’s only a matter of time before he finds out where she stands. Liam loves both his daughters, and it remains unlikely that he will ever agree to see less of Kelly. As far as Steffy is concerned, he may remind Hope that he has made his choice. But as B&B fans know, Liam’s decisions are never set in stone.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.