Adam Levine Reveals What He Doesn’t Miss About ‘The Voice’

Adam also shared what he's doing now since quitting the show.

Adam Levine opened up about his decision to quit The Voice – and revealing the one thing he doesn’t miss about his 16-season and eight-year gig on the NBC show. After waving bye-bye to the NBC series back in May, Adam spoke out about his big departure during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Speaking to the daytime talk show host, the Maroon 5 singer confessed that he “really [does] miss” being a coach on the show, but said that the seriously busy schedule that comes with the gig is something that he’s not missing right now.

“I really do miss it. I love the people that I met and worked with, and you all obviously know how I feel about [fellow coach] Blake [Shelton]. I do miss it but I don’t miss how much I had to work,” Levine shared, per Pop Culture.

“I was constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that — but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever,” he then continued, adding that saying goodbye to his longstanding role as a coach has allowed him to stay at home with his two young children more.

“Now I’m a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little,” he said on the daytime talk show.

Adam shares two daughters with his wife, model Behati Prinsloo. The couple – who married back in 2014 – are parents to 3-year-old Dusty Rose and 1-year-old Gio.

He then told Ellen in the new interview that he’s “obsessed” with his two daughters, adding, “I genuinely just adore them in a way I never knew I could adore any person.”

Levine’s seemingly pretty sudden departure from The Voice has been the talk of the new season. NBC had previously announced that he would be returning as a coach alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend (meaning the line-up would stay the same from Season 16) before he made the shocking announcement in May that he would not be back again for Season 17.

The remaining coaches have since opened up about Levine’s departure on multiple occasions, with Blake being one of the most vocal about not having the “Moves Like Jagger” singer back again after sitting alongside him on every single season of the show.

Speaking in August, the country singer admitted that he was “worried” about returning to the singing competition for the first time without his close friend while admitting as they filmed the Blind Audition stages that things were a bit “odd.”

Fellow coach Kelly Clarkson has also spoken out about not having Adam back for Season 17, previously calling the show without the father of two “weird.”

The Voice Season 17 airs on NBC.