Adam Levine Reveals What He Doesn’t Miss About ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine opened up about his decision to quit The Voice – and revealing the one thing he doesn’t miss about his 16-season and eight-year gig on the NBC show. After waving bye-bye to the NBC series back in May, Adam spoke out about his big departure during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Speaking to the daytime talk show host, the Maroon 5 singer confessed that he “really [does] miss” being a coach on the show, but said that the seriously busy schedule that comes with the gig is something that he’s not missing right now.
“I really do miss it. I love the people that I met and worked with, and you all obviously know how I feel about [fellow coach] Blake [Shelton]. I do miss it but I don’t miss how much I had to work,” Levine shared, per Pop Culture.
“I was constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that — but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever,” he then continued, adding that saying goodbye to his longstanding role as a coach has allowed him to stay at home with his two young children more.
“Now I’m a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little,” he said on the daytime talk show.
Adam shares two daughters with his wife, model Behati Prinsloo. The couple – who married back in 2014 – are parents to 3-year-old Dusty Rose and 1-year-old Gio.
He then told Ellen in the new interview that he’s “obsessed” with his two daughters, adding, “I genuinely just adore them in a way I never knew I could adore any person.”
About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. ❤️ We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself “theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening.” It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go. Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes. You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know. Audrey, thank you for being perhaps the most patient person in all the free world. 4 musicians all at once is a lot. Sainthood is imminent. Thank you to Paul Mirkovich and the band for their ridiculously hard work and learning more songs than maybe any band ever. ???? Thank you to the people behind the scenes who do the real work and make this machine hum. To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and blew my mind on a daily basis. And, BLAKE FUCKIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both. And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. ???? What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much. ❤️ Adam
Levine’s seemingly pretty sudden departure from The Voice has been the talk of the new season. NBC had previously announced that he would be returning as a coach alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend (meaning the line-up would stay the same from Season 16) before he made the shocking announcement in May that he would not be back again for Season 17.
The remaining coaches have since opened up about Levine’s departure on multiple occasions, with Blake being one of the most vocal about not having the “Moves Like Jagger” singer back again after sitting alongside him on every single season of the show.
Speaking in August, the country singer admitted that he was “worried” about returning to the singing competition for the first time without his close friend while admitting as they filmed the Blind Audition stages that things were a bit “odd.”
Fellow coach Kelly Clarkson has also spoken out about not having Adam back for Season 17, previously calling the show without the father of two “weird.”
The Voice Season 17 airs on NBC.
