Lindsay Lohan Takes Blurry Selfie In Pink Pantsuit With Pouted Lips

Compared to many celebrities who have thousands of posts on their Instagram pages, actress Lindsay Lohan isn’t very active on the social platform at all. The red-headed child-star-turned-grown-starlet only has 84 total posts on the social platform, which means her fans are even more excited whenever she shares something new.

In her most recent Instagram update, Lohan took a selfie while standing in front of a mirror within a luxurious-looking space. Lohan was rocking a bright pink pantsuit combination that was totally eye-catching. The pants had a slim fit that emphasized her toned legs, and the blazer skimmed down her body and went partway down her thighs for a longer fit. She added a simple white top underneath, and amped things up with the accessories, pairing the already bright ensemble with a metallic bag dangling from her hand.

Her long red hair was hanging down in a sleek sheet, and she rocked a vibrant pink lip. While some might avoid incorporating even more pink when dressing head to toe in the hue, Lohan decided that she was going to fully embrace the shade. She even included “#pink” in the caption of the post to demonstrate her love for the color.

Lohan’s followers couldn’t get enough of the casual selfie, and the post received over 5,800 likes within just 23 minutes. The shot was slightly blurry, despite the fact that Lohan used both hands to take the snap, but her fans still loved it.

“Gorgeous,” one follower said.

Another fan referenced Lohan’s iconic project, Mean Girls, and commented, “It’s not Wednesday Lindsay you can’t sit with us.”

“Hello beautiful,” another fan added.

“Where is that cute bag from?? I love it so much,” another follower commented, digging Lohan’s style.

Lohan was one of the many stars of Mean Girls, and she took a trip down memory lane by sharing some content in honor of October 3, a date that is significant to many Mean Girls fans because of a particular scene in the movie. In fact, many were abuzz a few days ago, paying tribute to the project because October 3 has become known as Mean Girls Day.

Fans of the star can also catch her on the talent show The Masked Singer Australia. Just a few days ago, the beauty shared a short video of herself rocking a sheer dress with gold details on the show. Those who wish to see more of Lohan’s posts can follow her Instagram.