Miley Cyrus’ Friends Are Reportedly Worried About Her After Her Make Out Session With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus shocked both fans and members of her inner circle when she decided to post herself kissing Cody Simpson.

According to Hollywood Life, Cyrus and Simpson were seen kissing each other on Thursday, October 3. While Cyrus shared via Twitter that she simply just wanted to kiss someone when she made out with the singer, her friends are reportedly concerned for the “Wrecking Ball” singer. A source reportedly shared with the outlet that several members of Cyrus’ team are worried that her behavior is just a way to deal with her recent breakups.

“Miley Cyrus’ inner circle are always concerned whenever they see her post seductively on social media and making out in public in the way in which she has this week, because they know she’s hurting,” a source said. “But who wouldn’t be after a rough breakup with the love of your life? They all know when she acts like that, it’s because something else is going on and they just want her to slow down and think about things a bit more.”

The source also shared that Cyrus’ behavior is tied to her impending divorce from husband Liam Hemsworth. The two announced back in August that they had decided to separate after one year of marriage. The couple had also been together on and off for 10 years before deciding to get married. Hemsworth has since filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The source continued to say that Cyrus is learning more and more about herself since ending the relationship with Hemsworth.

The surprise make out session with Simpson isn’t the first time that Cyrus has swiftly moved on from a breakup. The Inquisitr previously reported that the “Slide Away” singer was seen kissing her friend, Kaitlynn Carter, the same day that the world learned of her and Hemsworth’s separation. Carter was also ending her marriage to The Hills star Brody Jenner after tying the knot in Indonesia in June of 2018.

Carter and Cyrus were seemingly inseparable and were often seen wearing matching outfits and engaging in plenty of PDA. However, the two decided to end their relationship back in September.

“Kaitlynn was just a fun distraction for her,” the source says. “They’re still very close and always will be, but it’s clear she’s trying to figure her life out right now.”

Although she is aware that her fans were rooting for her and Hemsworth, Cyrus has said that she is ready to move on. The multi-hyphenated star is reportedly looking forward to dating and is focused on her career at the moment.