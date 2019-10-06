Lauren Duggar Is Glowing As She Shows Off New Baby Bump Snap On Outing With Husband Josiah

Josiah and Lauren Duggar are counting down the days before they hold their little baby girl in their arms. She is due in November, so there is not much longer until they are a family of three. As most expectant parents do, the Counting On stars are getting things ready and also spending as much time together as they can before their lives get extra hectic with a newborn.

In a Saturday post via Instagram, Lauren shared a series of photos of her and Josiah enjoying the fresh autumn air and sunshine in downtown Bentonville, Arkansas. The lovebirds were taking a walk, but stopped along the way to snap some pictures and then post them on the social media platform. The first photo had the husband and wife team in a hug as Lauren is leaning towards Josiah while he is taking the picture.

In the second one, the reality stars are seen locking lips. The third photo had Josiah posing for the camera as Lauren snapped the pic. He is wearing a pair of tan shorts with a pale yellow shirt. The caption that the Duggar daughter-in-law wrote joked that her hubby was still in summer mode, while she is ready for the cooler fall weather.

That was evident as Lauren Duggar chose to wear a grey sweater for the outing that accentuated her 8-month baby bump. She is cradling her bulging belly as she posed for Josiah. She paired the sweater with a pale denim skirt and tan dress flats.

Duggar fans were quick to comment on how amazing Lauren looks and how excited they are for the reality stars.

“Lauren you are a radiant natural beauty. Pregnancy looks beautiful on you,” one person said.

Another fan wrote, “It’s so nice to see how happy you two are.”

Every time Lauren is seen in Instagram snaps, their followers flock to ask her where she bought her clothing from. This time was no exception as her grey sweater seemed to be the fashion hit this week.

The expectant mom shared a baby bump picture a week ago, as The Inquisitr had previously reported. She looked fall-ready in that snapshot as well. She was wearing an orange shirt that was just perfect for the season change over. Fans are always quick to comment that they think she should have her own fashion blog.

You can keep updated on Lauren Duggar’s pregnancy and all their family happenings on her and Josiah’s joint Instagram account.