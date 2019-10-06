WWE News: New Matches Finally Announced For Tonight’s ‘Hell In A Cell’

The "Hell in a Cell" event for tonight finally has more than four matches scheduled for it.

WWE is going to present their annual Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday night, but there certainly hasn’t been much build-up for it. As the promotion has been concerned with all of the changes and big happenings the past two weeks, the PPV seems as if it has been an afterthought. Late on Sunday afternoon, there were finally more matches being announced for the event and they were needed as there is a lot of time to fill.

Early on Sunday morning, The Inquisitr reported how WWE had announced a mere four matches for Hell in a Cell. At the time of this writing, WWE finally confirmed some of the other matches for the pay-per-view, but the rumors began flying around earlier on today about what may fill out the card.

It is now known that Lacey Evans and Natalya will continue the feud they’ve been building up over the last few weeks. They will have a one-on-one match that will actually take place on the Kickoff Show which means WWE plans on having enough matches to fill the rest of the time.

One of the other matches added to the card is yet another feud that has been going on for a while now. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows) will face off against the Viking Raiders and a mystery partner, but no word yet on who will join them.

Cedric Alexander had been partnering with the Vikings for a while, but there appears to be another idea for Hell in a Cell.

WWE

Right before 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, the official Twitter account for WWE confirmed those two matches and added a few more. The majority of the matches are all reruns of what the fans have seen on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown in recent weeks, but at least it’s more than just the four matches originally planned.

The Kabuki Warriors are going to get another shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as they face champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. It is not yet known if Paige is going to be on the show to accompany Kairi Sane and Asuka.

Chad Gable and Baron Corbin will have yet another match after the feud which started with the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. WWE hasn’t revealed plans for any matches regarding other titles, but here are the confirmed bouts that were officially announced the last few weeks.