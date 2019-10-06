Cole DeBoer Gushes Over His ‘Other Half’ Chelsea Houska: ‘My World!’

Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, share their lives on Teen Mom 2, but the couple also share updates with their fans on social media. Most recently, Cole took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his wife and to share a sweet caption.

In the photo, Cole and Chelsea are sitting in a vehicle as the two smile for a selfie. Cole writes that his wife is “his world” with the photo. Chelsea, who is known for her awesome style, is wearing a pink hoodie with a jean jacket over top. Her red hair is covered by a denim hat.

The comments on the photos were overwhelmingly positive with fans calling them a “cute couple” and some even calling them “couple goals.” Chelsea herself even commented on the photo.

The mom-of-three wrote, “Iiiiiiiiii love ya.”

Chelsea Houska was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Chelsea found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. The relationship between Chelsea and Aubree’s father, Adam Lind, did not work out, though. Chelsea then went on to share her story on Teen Mom 2. Over the years, fans have watched her ups and downs.

Chelsea then met Cole DeBoer in 2014 and, in 2015, Chelsea gushed about the couples meeting at a gas station to Us Weekly. She explained that Cole was at the pump next to her and that when she looked at him, she caught him staring at her. However, she revealed the two didn’t talk while at the gas station.

“I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk.'” And a few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.'”

Since their chance meeting at the gas station, the couple have married and had two children. They married in 2016 when Chelsea was pregnant with their first child. They welcomed their son, Watson, in January 2017. Later that year, the couple had a second wedding. The following year, they welcomed their daughter Layne on Chelsea’s birthday.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea and Cole recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Both Chelsea and Cole dedicated sweet Instagram posts to the other. In Chelsea’s photo posted to Instagram, she and Cole were feeding one another wedding cake while in Cole’s post, he gushed over his wife.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday nights to catch up with Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer.