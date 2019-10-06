‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Gabi Does The Unthinkable While Grieving Over Stefan

Days of Our Lives weekly preview spoilers reveal that there will be some major drama going down in Salem this week. Life-or-death situations will rock the small town as characters continue to shock with their behavior.

In the brand new promo for the upcoming week, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) is seen looking defeated and devastated over the death of her husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

Gabi will be forced to make a big decision. She’ll have to decide whether or not to try to bring Stefan back to life with Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) miracle serum, or if she will let Stefan go and donate his organs. If she does donate Stefan’s organs, it seems that Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is at the top of the list to receive his heart.

This will be a shocking blow to Gabi, who has fallen head over heels in love with Stefan. The duo have been going strong in recent weeks and had settled into married life. Sadly, it seems that they will not get their happy ending after Stefan stepped in front of a bullet in order to save his mother Vivian Alamain’s (Robin Stasser) life. Tragically, Stefan was hit in the throat with the bullet and seemingly won’t recover from the wound.

Distraught over losing Stefan, Gabi will only give his heart to Julie's loved ones if they beg for it.

Meanwhile, Julie has been in the hospital for weeks now as she battles heart issues. Julie was told that she would not be able to live long without a transplant, and that she was too old to be put on the national transplant list.

There was some light at the end of the tunnel when Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) seemed to be a good candidate to donate her heart. However, Dr. Rolf’s serum woke her up in the final moments before surgery, leaving Julie back at square one.

Now that Stefan is dying, it seems that he would be a perfect match to help Julie live, but it will be Gabi who has to make that call, and she won’t be civil about it. In the preview, Gabi is seen telling Julie’s family that if they want Stefan’s heart, they’ll have to beg her to get it.

Fans know that Julie and Gabi have had bad blood between them for years, and have often wished each other dead. However, this is the first time a life was actually at stake and impacted by their feud.

Fans can see what Gabi chooses to do with Stefan’s heart when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.