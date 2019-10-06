Watch FC Barcelona Vs. Sevilla FC Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Barca Can Push To La Liga 2nd Place

FC Barcelona look to win their fourth consecutive La Liga match, fifth overall, when they take on Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou.

After a slow start to the 2019/2020 La Liga season, defending back-to-back champions FC Barcelona can push there way all the way to second place with a win on Sunday over visiting Sevilla FC, who have been one of the pleasant surprises so far in the Spanish top flight. In fact, if Sevilla pulls off the upset at the Camp Nou — where Barcelona have won their last 11 straight matches in all competitions, per Soccerway — it will be the Andalusian club rather than the Catalans who will take over second place, just two points off the pace set by Real Madrid after eight games.

A healthy Lionel Messi has been key to Barcelona’s righting the ship, and the five-time Ballon D’or winner has tallied an amazing 36 goals in 37 games against Sevilla, a total he will likely increase in the match that will stream live from Catalonia.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC midweek La Liga Round 8 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Daylight Time on Sunday, October 6, at the iconic 99,000-seat Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the livestream gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, or noon PDT. Fans in China can log in to the live online stream at 3 a.m. on Monday morning, October 7, China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 2 a.m. Western Indonesian Time, 4 a.m. Eastern, on Monday.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen makes his 200th appearance in goal for Barcelona on Sunday. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde has also so far struggled to fit $135 million summer acquisition Antione Griezmann, a star of France’s 2018 World Cup winners, into the club’s attack with partners Messi and Luis Suarez. As The Inquisitr has reported, Messi has been slow to warm to the former Atlético Madrid striker, meaning that Griezmann’s time in Barcelona could be a limited one.

Sevilla have own only once in their last 24 matches against Barcelona, while the hosts have tasted defeat only once in their last 58 league games at the Camp Nou.

Watch a preview of the FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC match in the video below, courtesy of Talk FCB.

To watch the FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC La Liga Round 8 match stream live, visit BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, requires cable or satellite service subscriber credentials, from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without access to BeIn Sports on cable or satellite may also watch the Barca vs. Sevilla game free of charge. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each comes with a seven-day trial, allowing fans to watch the Blaugrana vs. SFC match stream live online for free.

Fans in selected countries can also stream the match via Facebook Live. A free stream will be hosted on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the La Liga match. In the United Kingdom, Premier Sports will carry the live online stream. For a comprehensive list with streaming links to those outlets and dozens more around the globe set to offer a live online stream of FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC, be sure to consult Live Soccer TV.