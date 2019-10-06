Watch Inter Milan Vs. Juventus Stream Live: Derby D’Italia Start Time, Preview, Top Of Table Serie A Clash

The most significant Derby D'Italia in years will also be the biggest match in the world this weekend, as perfect 6-0 Inter Milan face defending Serie A champs Juventus.

Last season, the always-anticipated Derby d’Italia did not arrive until Round 15 of the Serie A campaign. At that time, Juventus were well on their way to their eighth consecutive scudetto, and their arch-rivals Inter Milan were faced with the daunting task, as The Inquisitr reported, of becoming the first team of the season to register a win against the seemingly invincible Turin club. Inter failed, losing 2-1 (though the two teams drew 1-1 in the reverse derby fixture), but this time, the roles are reversed. Inter, under new coach Antonio Conte — who managed Juve to the first three titles of their current run — are off to a perfect 6-0 start.

That means Juve, who sit just two points behind in 2nd place by virtue of a surprising Round 2 nil-nil draw at Fiorentina, can end Inter’s run and regain the top of the table at the same time, with a victory in the Italian Derby match that will stream live from the historic San Siro.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Serie A match Sunday, pitting the perfect 6-0 Inter Milan against 2nd-place Juventus, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 80,000-seat Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, better known around the world as the San Siro, in Milan, Italy, on Sunday, October 6.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the livestream at 2:45 p.m. EDT on Sunday, or 11:45 a.m. PDT. Fans in India can catch the massive Derby D’Italia starting at 12:15 a.m. India Standard Time on Monday morning, October 7.

Current Juventus Coach Maurizio Sarri (l) greets former Juve, and current Inter Milan, boss Antonio Conte (r). Fred Lee / Getty Images

Sunday’s match will be the 235th competitive Derby d’Italia, a series that — going back to 1909 — has been dominated by Juve’s 105 wins, to 71 for Inter, per Football Italia.

The match also comes at a significant moment, not only with Inter appearing to hold their first realistic shot at a Serie A title since 2010, but just last week, Inter Milan and crosstown rivals AC Milan announced joint plans to build a new, state-of-the-art 60,000-seat stadium to be known as “The Cathedral,” to replace the aging, if iconic, San Siro.

Watch a preview of the massive Derby D’Italia matchup in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

To watch a free live online stream of the Inter Milan vs. Juventus Italian Derby, use the link provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports network operated by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Nerazzurri vs. La Vecchia Signora showdown at no charge. ESPN+ is accessible through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

For U.S. viewers who prefer an Italian language livestream, Rai Italia America will also carry the match online.

In the United Kingdom, streaming video will be provided by Premier Sports, while in Italy, the game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2019-2020 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In India, Serie A Pass will be the exclusive source for a livestream of the Serie A midweek match.

In the Caribbean islands — and in numerous countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. A comprehensive list of streaming links for those and other outlets around the globe that will carry the Inter Milan vs. Juventus match live is available by visiting LiveSoccer TV.