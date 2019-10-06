WWE Rumors: Two Huge Matches Taking Place At ‘Crown Jewel’ In Saudi Arabia Featuring Non-Superstars

WWE is breaking out as many big names as possible for the next Saudi Arabia event.

Sunday night’s big event for WWE is Hell in a Cell, but the promotion is already building toward a pay-per-view at the end of October. The next event taking place in Saudi Arabia will be Crown Jewel, and one match is already on the card, but many more will be added. After this week’s FOX debut of Friday Night SmackDown, two huge matches are rumored for the event, and both of them will have non-WWE superstars in them.

Friday night was a big one for WWE as they moved their blue brand show to FOX and had some major happenings take place. Along with everything that went on with the superstars on the main roster, there were two other huge names appearing on the show, and they may soon get into the ring.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., WWE is planning to have a match between Braun Strowman and boxer Tyson Fury at Crown Jewel. While it hasn’t been officially confirmed or announced as of yet, the news is expected to be set in place on Monday.

Fury is going to appear on Monday Night Raw to make a statement regarding his run-in with Strowman on SmackDown. From there, the match will likely be set up and put on the card for Crown Jewel, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on October 31, 2019.

That won’t be the only match with a non-WWE superstar on the card, though, and the next one is even bigger.

WWE

At the end of Friday Night SmackDown, fans watched as Brock Lesnar squashed Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship. After the match was over, former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez headed down to the ring, accompanied by Rey Mysterio, to confront the new champion and beat him down to the mat.

There have been rumors and reports that Velasquez is pulling out of UFC entirely and won’t be in the MMA world any longer. This has led to talk that he will be signing, or has already signed, with WWE for a deal that may be similar to Lesnar’s, where he only appears and wrestles sporadically.

F4WOnline, by way of Wrestling Inc., is reporting that WWE has offered up some huge money to make Velasquez vs. Lesnar happen, and it is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel. It isn’t known if this match will be for the WWE Championship or not, but the match itself is almost a certainty to happen.

Velasquez is rumored to have already signed with WWE, but that has yet to be confirmed.

So far, there is only one match scheduled for Crown Jewel which will see a five-on-five match with teams put together/coached by Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan. The Saudi Arabia shows are an incredibly large payday for all superstars, but WWE knows that there is a ton of money to be made in “The Kingdom.” That is why they are prepared to put non-WWE stars such as Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez in the ring against guys like Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar.