WWE News: Goldberg Throws Shade At Matt Riddle And ‘NXT,’ Riddle Responds

The rivalry between Matt Riddle and Goldberg is the most heated in WWE at the moment, and it isn’t even a storyline. There appears to some real-life beef between the rookie and the Hall of Famer, and it’s been ongoing throughout 2019.

In the latest development of their very public feud, Goldberg refused to give the mouthy NXT superstar the time of day. As quoted by 411Mania, the Hall of Famer spoke to Sky Sports before the Friday Night SmackDown premiere on FOX, and he was asked to share his thoughts on “The King of Bros.”

“Who is that? I don’t even know who that is. OK? So, if you want to get a good answer from me, you might want to ask a question about somebody who to me is viable because I don’t even know who that is.”

Goldberg then went on to dismiss NXT, insinuating that it’s not on par with the main roster brands, Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, despite being aired on the USA Network.

“I don’t care about NXT. Anybody who is in NXT, until they get to the, ya know, until they move over here, I don’t need to talk about them.”

Riddle was quick to respond to Goldberg, by taking to Twitter.

“Why you always lying bro?” he tweeted.

Goldberg appears to be playing the ignorance card, perhaps as a way to throw some shade at Riddle and provoke a reaction.

However, if the reports are to be believed, he is very familiar with Riddle. As noted by Fightful, the two had an exchange with each other backstage at this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, after Goldberg approached the NXT star to have a word with him.

Loading...

Riddle’s issues with Goldberg go way back, but they became very public this year after Goldberg’s match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown. The bout wasn’t the finest showing for either legend, but Riddle was particularly critical of Goldberg and accused him of being an unsafe worker and the worst wrestler in the entire industry.

Riddle isn’t the only wrestler who feels this way about Goldberg. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Hall of Famer and Dolph Ziggler got into an altercation at a Las Vegas restaurant last month.

After the confrontation made the rounds on social media, Ziggler stated that Goldberg is everything that’s wrong with pro wrestling. However, given that Ziggler and Goldberg have been rivals on WWE television in the past, some pundits believe that the altercation was staged.