Taylor Swift Goes Green For Stunning ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance

The singing superstar performed stripped-down versions of 'Lover' and 'False God' on the live NBC late-night show.

Taylor Swift just proved green is her color. The 29-year-old pop superstar showcased her powerful voice and her love of green when she descended upon Studio 8H as the musical guest for the second episode of Saturday Night Live’s new season. Taylor performed stripped-down versions of two songs—”Lover ” and “False God”– on the live NBC late-night show when she returned to SNL’s Rockefeller Center studio for her fifth foray exactly one decade after her very first stint as the show’s musical guest.

For “Lover,” the title track of her No. 1 new album, Taylor sat solo at a lit-up green piano against a green backdrop as dozens of pages of sheet music seemingly floated all around her. The Grammy-winning star wore a spearmint green turtleneck, green pants, bright green hoop earrings, and green nail polish for her acoustic performance, and the setup was reminiscent of a scene from her color-coordinated “Lover” music video, which was released in August.

The performance was much more intimate than Taylor’s performance of the same song at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this year, which came as part of a choreographed-filled medley with the song “You Need to Calm Down” and featured Taylor strumming an oversized pink guitar.

You can see Taylor Swift’s Saturday Night Live performance of “Lover” below.

For round two, Taylor went dark. The singer wore black sequin pants and an oversized black blazer as she entered the smoky stage amid glowing, bare light bulbs. Taylor was joined onstage by SNL musical director and saxophone player Lenny Pickett as well as a drummer and background singers, according to Hollywood Life. Taylor paid homage to Saturday Night Live’s hometown, New York City, with the surprise song choice.

You can see Taylor’s performance of “False God” below.

Loading...

Of course, longtime fans know that Taylor can do much more than sing on SNL. The Wrap posted a rundown of some of the star’s most memorable sketches from her five guest appearances on the show. In the past, Taylor has starred in a Twilight parody called Firefly and spoofed the Scared Straight program. She also headlined a Driving PSA, playing an awkward teen.

Taylor Swift’s mesmerizing musical performance comes one week after Billie Eilish stole the show on the Saturday Night Live Season 45 premiere. Next week’s musical guest is Camila Cabello, so it’s clear girl power rules this season on SNL.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.