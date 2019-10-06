Felicity Huffman’s Prison Cell Will Reportedly Be Like A College Dorm Room

A former prison inmate described what Felicity Huffman can expect from her living situation in prison.

In just a couple of weeks, Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman will be heading to prison to spend 14 days behind bars. The disgraced actress was sentenced to prison time, a year of probation, community service, and a $30,000 fine for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The thought of a wealthy actress who has lived a cushy life spending time in prison has been a topic of much conversation lately, with many wondering how the star will be able to tough out prison life. To answer fans’ questions, a former inmate recently described what the star can expect from her stay, according to In Touch.

Huffman’s time in prison will be very brief, but quite likely some of the worst and most traumatic days of her life.

Amy Povah spent nine years at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, where Huffman will be doing her jail time starting on October 25. She detailed what life in the prison is like and what Huffman can expect from the living quarters. According to the former inmate, the cell in which Huffman will spend most of her time is quite small, similar to that of a college dorm room but even tighter. The room will include only the basic necessities and very little privacy in terms of using the restroom.

“Just imagine four people crammed into a teeny-weeny broom closet that barely fits four beds. Then, there’s a toilet and sink all in that little bitty room. She’ll probably have to work in the kitchen because that’s where everybody is assigned at first. They get you up at the crack of dawn, and you clean pots and pans. Everybody has a job to do. Nobody gets to escape it, not even Felicity!”

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT exam responses corrected so she would score higher on the overall exam. Her daughter, Sophia Macy, was struggling with the math portion of the test. Huffman feared that if she did not do something, her daughter would miss her chance to get into a good school where she could study theater. Sophia was reportedly not aware of what her mother had done.

Huffman has apologized publicly and privately for her actions and has accepted her sentence.

“There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period. I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions,” she said.