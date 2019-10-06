Wendy Williams Has A New Boyfriend That She’s Already Introduced To Her Staff

Wendy Williams is reportedly off the market.

Television personality Wendy Williams has had a rough past year, following her split from her husband of over two decades, Kevin Hunter. In addition to the unraveling of her marriage, which took place for the world to see, Williams also struggled with substance abuse. She even admitted to having lived in a sober house to gain control of her addiction to alcohol and prescription pills. However, things appear to be looking up for Williams, who is now reportedly healthier and has even found a new man, according to Radar Online.

Williams has been spotted out and about with various men since her split from Hunter but didn’t publicly confirm that she was dating anyone. However, the star is now reportedly off the market and has a new charming boyfriend. She hasn’t yet revealed his name but she must be pretty excited about him, as she’s already introduced him to her staff at the Wendy Williams Show.

During a recent episode of the show, Williams asked her producer Suzanne what she thought of her new man.

“I liked him a lot. I’m happy for you… he seems lovely,” Suzanne responded, as quoted by Radar Online.

Williams went on to discuss her new partner’s good looks.

“Yep I don’t mind looking at that. And he’s tall,” she said.

Williams has made it perfectly clear in the past what kind of a man she wants to be with. Despite being seen with men who are still in their 20s, the star said she needed someone in their fifties like she is. She also wanted them to be done having kids and only have adult children because she didn’t want to be anyone’s stepmother.

Williams says her current man is a doctor.

“27-year-old boys, quite frankly, find me attractive. I get it, but when it comes time for the comfort of a man I need someone in his 50s, too, and he’s gotta work. It helps that he’s a doctor. He’s been married. His kids are in their 20s, and yes he’s black. He’s brown-black.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams allegedly split from her previous husband because he was unfaithful. While she knew he had been unfaithful in the past, she tolerated it in hopes of keeping their family together. It wasn’t until he welcomed a baby girl with his mistress that she decided she couldn’t go on with the marriage. The pair have one son together, Kevin Hunter Jr., who recently headed off to college.