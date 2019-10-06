Kaley Cuoco Wows With ‘Casual Saturday’ Instagram Pic, Shows Off Dazzling Glam & Chic Hairstyle

Kaley Cuoco has kicked off the weekend in great style. On Saturday, The Big Bang Theory star treated her massive Instagram following to a gorgeous photo that had fans raving about her stunning beauty.

Just one day after the famous blonde wowed fans with a dazzling makeup-free selfie that saw her letting her natural beauty shine — the 33-year-old stunner looked fresh-faced and radiant in a casual white top, as previously reported by The Inquisitr — Kaley decided to switch things up and go in a different direction. For her latest Instagram update, the gorgeous actress chose to showcase a polished look that offered followers a taste of her flawless fashion sense.

All dolled up and dressed to impress, Kaley stepped in front of the camera for a fabulous photoshoot that had fans flocking to the comments section to throw out praise for her ravishing look. While the actress only posted one photo on her Instagram profile, a quick peek at her Instagram Stories revealed that the shoot was far more extensive. In fact, Kaley relied on the help and artistic insight of her two stylists, hairstylist, and makeup artist to create the look. As per usual, she tagged the team in the caption and thanked them for their incredible work.

While the team certainly had what to work with — Kaley is known for her natural beauty and has amassed a giant fanbase that is always excited to see the stunning blonde dazzle in yet another eye-catching shoot — their artistic touch played up Kaley’s gorgeous features, while also letting her bubbly personality shine through. Her look perfectly reflected her warm, cheerful disposition, sending positive vibes all over Instagram.

Kaley looked absolutely phenomenal in the new pic. Snapped in a simple- — almost bland-looking — entryway, TBBT actress brought a splash of color to the shot with her golden locks and cheerful, multi-colored outfit. Kaley rocked a stylish plaid blazer that caught the eye with a multitude of red and baby-blue stripes. Boasting a flattering, form-fitting cut, one that included padded shoulders and a notched lapel, the chic garment also featured contrasting black stripes delicately traced on the blazer’s white fabric.

Kaley teamed up the piece with a white T-shirt and added some bling with a pair of red stud earrings that complemented the palette of her blazer. She further accessorized with a shiny black leather purse that also matched the stripes on her plaid jacket. The fair-haired beauty pulled back her platinum-blond tresses in a sleek high pony tail and tied both her hair and her look together with a chic black tulle bow.

As elegant as her attire was, Kaley’s glam was also on point. The beautiful blonde sported a beaming white eyeliner that brightened up her gorgeous green eyes, adding a luminous touch to her fair complexion. She plumped up her lips with a touch of pink matte lipstick and sported perfectly contoured eyebrows, as well as masterfully applied mascara.

Kaley gave fans a more detailed view of her outfit in her Instagram Stories. In a video set to Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” hit, the fabulous blonde was seen strutting her stuff as she paraded the rainbow-colored plaid blazer, with she paired with matching trousers and elegant black shoes.

As expected, the new photo didn’t go unnoticed by Kaley’s fans. The pic racked up more than 27,000 likes within 20 minutes of having been posted and went on to garner over 92,000 likes in the space of two hours. The same time frame brought over 600 people to the comments section as followers were captivated with Kaley’s stylish look, judging by the flurry of gushing messages.

“Just. Stunning. [heart emoji],” commented one fan.

“Love this look,” remarked another, adding a heart emoji for emphasis.

“You look like a gorgeous Disney character,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“Too much pretty!!” read a fourth message, trailed by two sparkling-heart emoji.

“Okay. Now this is adorable,” wrote a fifth person.

Followers loved everything about the Kaley’s refined look, from her chic hairstyle to her glamorous makeup.

“Loving the hair! Girl rock it!” noted one of her admirers.

“White eyeliner is so underestimated!” opined another fan, ending their post with a fire emoji.