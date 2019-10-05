Angelina Jolie Speaks About Split From Brad Pitt As ‘The Maleficent 2’ Star Reunites With Her Wild Side

As Angelina Jolie gets ready to invade movie houses in Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil, the highly anticipated film’s star has been doing lots of press. In one instance, the subject of her split from former husband Brad Pitt became an off-topic discussion, revealed while Angelina was giving an interview to a French-language magazine, as explained by Harpers Bazaar.

When addressing her affiliation with destiny for a Madam Figaro article on the actress, the 44-year-old celebrity explained that she is “in transition.” She admitted that since she and Brad parted ways, Angelina has started to return to her authentic self.

“I was a little lost. I think it was at the end of my relationship with Brad and then when we separated. It was complicated, I didn’t recognize myself anymore, and I’d become… smaller, insignificant… I was profoundly, deeply sad, I was hurt [but] it was interesting to tap into this humility and sense of insignificance. In the end, that’s human.”

The prominent thespian went on to say that beyond dealing with her marriage dissolving, she was also facing health issues that she said both grounded her and reminded her about “how lucky” she was “to be alive. It’s a lesson I pass onto my children: the idea of renewal, and through it all… I had to rediscover the joy.”

After expressing all of that, the famous American added a bit more about what life is like for Angelina Jolie these days.

“I feel like I’m coming full-circle. For [her new perfume] campaign, I asked myself: what is expected of me? And the answer was that I want to be who I’ve always been. So instead of hiding my wild side, I’m bringing it out. I want to feel free.”

Angelina’s most recent premiere after the world premiere of Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil took place in Los Angeles on September 30, the Japan premiere took place in Tokyo on October 3. For the opening in Japan, the star was joined by her son, Maddox, and her daughter, Zahara. Maddox made the trip from Seoul, where he is going to college, with Zahara flew to Japan with her mom, according to Harpers Bazaar.

Instead of donning yet another black frock as is Angelina’s typical sartorial pick during red carpet events, she rocked a much more glamorous gown for her Asian experience. In Tokyo, the movie star chose to wear a gold fringe dress reminiscent of what flappers wore in the 1920s. As she moved, the fringe from the frock created by Ralph & Russo Couture swirled around her fit legs, acting as sort of a metaphor for the new way Angelina has been feeling since her split from Brad.

The enchanting actress chose to accessorize her Japan premiere look with dangling earrings that sparkled and lit up her face which was perfectly enhanced by various makeup elements. She put her prominent pout into red lipstick while her brows were darkened and her eyes were adorned with black mascara, black liner and a bit of neutral shadow.

She sported gold metallic heels to coordinate with her dress and she wore her long, brown hair down, parted in the middle and away from her pretty face by tucking the strands behind her ears.

No doubt, Angelina owned her inner diva with that most recent style statement. She looked confident, stunning and very happy.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie in the title role, hits theaters on October 18.