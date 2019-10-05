’90 Day Fiancé’: Evelin Villegas Cries Over Corey Rathgeber Dating Larissa Dos Santos Lima

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star, Evelin Villegas, is emotional after seeing her man, Corey Rathgeber, hanging out with another woman, according to a report from Us Weekly.

Corey and Evelin have been together for over four years but while Corey wants to get married and settle down, Evelin wants to focus on living her best life and making money. In an attempt to take their relationship to the next stage, Corey said goodbye to his life in America, packed his bags, and moved to Ecuador. While there, the couple struggled to make their relationship work and it was later revealed that Evelin had cheated on Corey with her ex-boyfriend, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

It was believed that Corey had broken up with the Ecuador native after he blocked her across his social media platforms, but the couple’s current status remains unclear and it seems Evelin is not ready to let go. After seeing Corey posing with fellow 90 Day Fiancé star, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Evelin took to Instagram to share an emotional video.

“Corey is hanging out with Larissa right now, as all of you can see. It makes me a little upset and I’ll explain why. Because it’s not that he is just hanging out with a cast member. That’s a date, basically. It’s messed up,” she said.

“It’s cool. I love Larissa; I always did. I still like her. But the problem is she’s making fun of it. She’s a frickin’ whore. Because women don’t do that to other women.”

Based on Evelin’s reaction, it seems she was upset about an Instagram post of a selfie the Brazilian woman uploaded with Corey, which included the hashtags, “thank you, next,” “Corey and Larissa,” and “bae alert.”

The Ecuadorian reality star went on to say that Larissa should have been more respectful toward other women and taken a moment to consider other people’s feelings before joking about dating a man who is already in a relationship. Evelin also claims the fame from the show is getting to Corey’s head and that she isn’t sure who he is anymore. She said she never cheated Corey despite what has been in the media.

After the tearful rant, Larissa took to Instagram to post her own statement. The Brazilian woman explained that nothing happened between her and Corey.

“Nothing happened, not even a kiss,” she said. “I posted our picture because it was an innocent date and we are both adults.”

She also insisted Evelin take things up with her man instead of attacking her online. Larissa closed by saying she enjoyed her time with her fellow reality star and would definitely see him again.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays on TLC.