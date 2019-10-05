Jameela Jamil Looks Stunning As She Rocks Pajamas On A Morning Coffee Run

British actress Jameela Jamil knows how to get glam for the red carpet. Recently, the bombshell attended the Emmy Awards and rocked a gorgeous blue dress with a matching clutch. Jamil had her signature curtain bangs, and navigated the red carpet with grace in an extra-long gown.

In her latest Instagram post, however, she shared a much more casual look with her 2.3 million followers. Rather than rocking a gown or sparkling cocktail dress for a fancy occasion, Jamil simply needed to toss something on in order to make a coffee run in the morning. She opted for a pair of ASOS pajamas that had a cactus print on them, and were crafted from a thin white material. She slipped her feet into some beige shoes, and tossed on a pair of round sunglasses to complete the ensemble.

While Jamil’s outfit was casual, her long locks still looked flawless in the shot. The look was a huge departure from how many fans were used to seeing Jamil, especially because her character on The Good Place, Tahani Al-Jamil, is constantly stunning in gowns and other chic outfits that emphasize Jamil’s beauty.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the casual vibe she had in the shot, and the post quickly racked up over 15,000 likes within just 45 minutes.

Jamil’s fans shared their thoughts on the look in the comments section of the post, and loved that she decided to share such a casual look.

“You are a whole mood,” one follower said.

“Mad comfy vibes,” another fan said.

Another follower commented, “you just rock. More people like you please. Wake up world.”

“Looking good as always queen,” another fan said.

Yet another follower commented, telling Jamil what an impact she has had on her life.

“Thank you for helping me love myself.”

In addition to being a rising superstar actress who landed one of the leading gigs on The Good Place very early in her career, Jamil is an outspoken advocate for the things she believes in. She calls herself a “feminist-in-progress” in her Instagram bio, and never stops herself from speaking out when she feel something isn’t right.

In terms of her advocacy, Jamil is best known for founding the “I Weigh” Instagram group and campaign. The whole idea of the group is to celebrate the things that make you special, and not just reduce yourself down to the number that appears on the scale. Jamil isn’t afraid to call out other celebrities who promote what she believes are harmful diet cultures, and her fans love her for it.