Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Could Use Antoine Griezmann In Swap Deal For Neymar

During the summer, Barcelona couldn’t bring Neymar back to the club despite their best efforts. The club submitted multiple offers to Paris Saint-Germain that were rejected, and the two sides couldn’t find an agreement prior to the transfer deadline. Neymar had grown unhappy at PSG in the past year, and he was looking for a way out of the capital.

In July, it appeared that the player would certainly leave the club due to mounting tension. Neymar was absent from pre-season activities for a week before he finally joined the rest of his teammates. At the time, there was speculation that Neymar was attempting to force PSG’s hand in selling him, but his actions backfired as the team declined all offers from various clubs.

Neymar was said to be eyeing a move back to Barcelona after leaving the team to join PSG in the summer of 2017. He had shown interest in reuniting with former teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, both of whom were on board with his signing. Last month, however, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed that the club wouldn’t make another bid for Neymar when the transfer window reopens in the winter, per Marca.

It’s not a surprise that Barcelona will wait to resume talks in the summer, as major transfers usually take place prior to the beginning of the season. And considering PSG’s high asking price for Neymar, Barcelona may have to meet the club’s demands with a remarkable pitch.

According to Bleacher Report, Barcelona is prepared to make another bid for Neymar in the summer of 2020, and they could use Antoine Griezmann as part of a swap deal.

As the newest member of Barcelona, Griezmann has already received criticism for his early struggles with the team. Barcelona has gotten off to a slow start in La Liga and needed a late goal to defeat Inter Milan in their UEFA Champions League fixture, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Rumors had suggested that Messi wasn’t too fond of Griezmann in the first place, as he was pushing for a deal with Neymar. PSG may be tempted by Barcelona’s latest bid given their past interest in Griezmann, as he remains one of the most valuable players in the world. With that being said, PSG is only willing to let Neymar go if Barcelona is willing to match their price.

In recent weeks, Neymar has been trying to repair his relationship with PSG and the fans. They will likely be more forgiving if he helps the club in achieving its goals in this campaign.