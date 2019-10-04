R. Kelly Is Allegedly Hiding Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars In Friend’s Bank Account To Dodge Prosecutors

Prosecutors say that R. Kelly is hiding a pile of cash while he claims that he has no money. According to The Blast, the singer is reportedly sending his music royalty payments to a childhood friend in order to make it appear as though he has no financial resources.

Kelly’s legal team has used the claim that he has no money in order to support his appeal to be released from jail on bond until his hearing. But prosecutors say that the singer has money — it’s just hidden.

“In fact, the defendant continues to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in connection with royalties he is owed for his music. The government’s investigation has revealed that earlier this year, the defendant re-directed those royalties to the bank account of a childhood friend,” court documents reveal. “Regardless of where those funds are being held, however, they belong to the defendant and, at any time, the defendant can redirect those funds — and future royalty proceeds earned — to an account in his name.”

Prosecutors say that this new information means that the embattled singer should not be released.

“His lack of candor with the Court regarding his financial resources is another factor that counsels against release.”

Kelly has allegedly faced money problems for years. He owed his ex-wife Andrea back child support and was held in prison until a friend posted bond on his behalf. Later, that person requested to the court that her money be refunded after she realized that the singer would be stuck behind bars and not able to earn the money to pay her back. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a judge denied the request on the grounds that she had no legal basis to ask for a refund.

The disgraced singer’s lawyers have repeatedly argued on their client’s behalf to get him out from behind bars. Recently, as The Inquistr reported in a separate story, his legal team argued that he should be released on bond because visiting with his two girlfriends was too difficult.

Apparently, the prison in which he is being held only allows one visitor to be placed on a prisoner’s visitation list at a time. A prisoner can only change the person designated as the visitor once every 90 days, which means that he is only able to see one of his lady friends at a time, leaving the other out in the cold.

The court didn’t buy the reasoning and he was ordered to stay behind bars.