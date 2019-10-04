Cardi B Says She’s Quitting Social Media Following Claims She Can’t Handle Criticism, Says She’s ‘OVER IT’

Fans have a few more days to capitalize on her social media, which she said she would quit using following her birthday.

Fans of rapper Cardi B leveled claims against the star to say she has had a problem accepting criticism. In denying those claims on Friday, Cardi announced she would be quitting social media but not until after an important milestone: her 27th birthday.

“After my bday..I’m deleting my social media accounts for a while cause a bitch just OVER IT,” the rapper tweeted late Friday morning.

If she sticks to her word, fans will have about six more days to enjoy the rapper’s presence on social media, as her birthday is on October 11.

The tweet followed another tweet from the 26-year-old, who was responding to a tweet that said while the person was a fan of the rapper, she believed that Cardi B, whose birth name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, was not good at handling criticism. In a since-deleted tweet, the rapper denied those allegations not long before she announced she would be leaving her social media platforms.

If she were truly to stop using her social media accounts, it would leave a hole in the feed of her 7.4 million followers on Twitter and her 51.2 million followers on Instagram. Just yesterday, Cardi took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a dark green dress, what appeared to be snakeskin boots, and a pair of Balenciaga sunglasses. Despite the backlash she’s received on Twitter, the rapper, who said in the caption that she is considering a move to Paris, received mostly positive comments on the post that racked up nearly 1.4 million likes since she shared the item yesterday.

The “Press” rapper, who recently starred alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, and Keke Palmer in Hustlers, a movie about a group of adult entertainers who begin drugging men to extort them for money, is a frequent poster to her social media accounts.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Friday isn’t the first time the rapper has taken flak on social media nor is it the first time she has responded to the negative comments. The 26-year-old last month faced claims that she was fatphobic following comments she made on the Instagram account of a person she described as a hater. The rapper claimed that the Instagram user had repeatedly harassed her through direct messages although many said on Twitter that they didn’t believe it was acceptable for the rapper to tell the girl to “stick to [her] diet.” The rapper-turned-actress claimed she didn’t know what fatphobia was.

Still, many fans were supportive of Cardi on Friday. Some went so far as to offer advice to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

“Stop answering every criticism you get,” one user tweeted in response to the rapper’s announcement that she would be leaving social media. “I know it’s hard but it only does damage.”

In another Friday tweet, the rapper explained that she hasn’t been “talking or socializing cause it always ends up bad for Cardi.”