Lil’ Kim Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Skin-Tight Dress

Lil’ Kim attended a Pandora event and it didn’t go unnoticed.

The “No Matter What They Say” hitmaker posed at the event and shared some shots to her Instagram account. The rap icon wore a long-sleeved skin-tight blue dress that showed off her curves and incredible hourglass figure. She sported her brunette locks down and wavy which looked stunning on her. She paired the look with a pair of green heels while the “Pray For Me” accessorized herself with gold bracelets.

In one of the two uploads she posted on Instagram, Kim is stood in front of a Pandora backdrop with her legs crossed. In the other, she is sat down, pouting directly to the camera.

In the space of 13 hours, the post racked up more than 58,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“Honey Girl ate this UP! Such a Queen,” one user wrote.

“You look phenomenal queen,” another shared.

“She ain’t playing this time around,” a third mentioned adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“I can’t deal you look so good queen,” a fourth fan remarked.

“I LOVE YOU KIM! You look amazing,” a fifth follower commented.

Lots of other messages were from accounts who are excited about Kim’s upcoming studio album, 9.

The release will be her fifth studio album and is set to drop on October 11.

The project will consist of nine tracks and five collaborations with Rick Ross, Musiq Souldchild, Rich The Kid, O.T. Genasis, and City Girls.

The album artwork sees the rap icon wearing a Louis Vuitton black hat and a detailed sparkly garment with huge shoulder pads, which The Inquisitr previously reported.

In 1996, Kim released her debut album, Hard Core, which is considered a rap classic. To celebrate its legacy, it is getting re-issued on a pink vinyl later this year, which is available to pre-order exclusively on Vinyl Me Please.

Over 20 years deep into her career, she still has a loyal following. On Spotify, she currently has more than 4 million listeners who play her music around the world, proving to still be a relevant act today. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her Grammy Award-winning collaboration with Pink, Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott, and Mya, “Lady Marmalade.”

Earlier this year, she starred in her own reality show alongside Mya and TLC’s Chilli on VH1, Girls Cruise. So far, only one season has aired. Last week, the show had its own reunion episode.

To stay up to date with Lil’ Kim, follow her Instagram account.