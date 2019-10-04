Justin Bieber Now Approves Of Lisa Rinna’s Dancing Videos On Instagram, Applauds Her Amazing ‘Baby’ Routine

Bieber previously told Rinna to 'chill.'

Justin Bieber now thinks Lisa Rinna’s dancing is “amazing.”

After previously telling The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to “chill” after watching a video of her on Instagram in which she was seen dancing to Kanye West’s “Gold Digger” while wearing Kim Kardashian’s Skims, Bieber has changed his tune and offered her a new comment.

As fans may have seen, Bieber’s new message was shared in the comment section of another video Rinna posted. In this one, the actress was dancing to Bieber’s 2010 hit, “Baby.”

“You are amazing! Haha love this!” he wrote to Rinna, according to the Comments by Celebs Instagram page.

On Monday, the same day as Bieber’s wedding to wife Hailey Baldwin, Rinna shared a video of herself dancing to “Baby” and wished Bieber and the model tons of marital success.

“In Honor of the Wedding of @justinbieber and @haileybieber today. Hope you all have Forever Happiness like I have with my Harry Hamlin,” Rinna said in the caption of her video post.

Rinna has been married to husband Harry Hamlin for the past 22 years and they share two children. Bieber and Baldwin got married last year but didn’t celebrate with a wedding ceremony until Monday, when they tied the knot for a second time in front of family and friends in South Carolina.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rinna was supported by a number of her celebrity friends after Bieber dissed her, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. As fans may have seen, Kardashian told the longtime reality star and former soap actress that she was “so so hot” and that she absolutely loved her many dance videos. Kardashian’s mom, Jenner, told Rinna that her dancing clip was “awesome.”

In addition to the comments from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast members, Rinna also received support from her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley.

While Rinna did face a bit of backlash for her “Gold Digger” dancing, that hasn’t stopped her. The actress continues to dance. According to the many supportive comments that can be found in the comment section of the videos, the majority of Rinna’s Instagram followers absolutely adore the clips and don’t want her to stop anytime soon.

To see more of Rinna, don’t miss the Season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it returns to Bravo TV next year.