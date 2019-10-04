Kelly Clarkson Cuddles With Some Furry Friends On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kelly Clarkson cuddles with some furry friends on the newest episode of her syndicated talk series The Kelly Clarkson Show after asking her studio audience “who let the dogs out?” and replying quickly, “Oh yeah me” during a new promo.

In the promo, Kelly is seen wearing a sassy leopard print dress with a long black jacket topper, black tights, and high-heeled boots. She accessorizes her look with large, gold hoop earrings, a messy ponytail and a fall makeup palette, which includes darker lipstick to usher in the cooler season. The singer also sports fiery red nails to complete her look.

Most of all her outfit fits the theme of the episode, which as Kelly calls it, is a show dedicated to some of the most loyal animals in the world, dogs, calling the show a “puppy party.” Appearing on the latest installment of the fun talker and speaking about their love of man and woman’s best friend is comedienne Wanda Sykes and stars of HGTV’s The Property Brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott.

Kelly sits down with Wanda for one of the segments that appears on a clip shared to The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s official Instagram account, while cuddling some furry pals, and they discuss their affection for animals as well as some other hilarious topics.

“You don’t like it when people compare dogs to men?” Kelly asks Wanda, to which she quips, “dogs are much better than men. They’re loyal.”

In another segment, Drew and Jonathan try and convince Wanda to try some gourmet dog food, which ss prepared by Trois Mec and Petit Trois chef Ludo Lefebvre, who makes a tartare dish with caviar and potato chips that is worth $50 at his restaurant. Kelly’s dog Hudson couldn’t contain his excitement as he chows down on the pricey snack.

This leads The Property Brothers stars to quip, “you’re dog’s fancy!”

Kelly then reveals to her panel that they are all going to try the dish, which both humans and dogs can eat, but Wanda is not convinced.

“Say what now?” replies Wanda to the idea that she would be eating dog food.

The Inquisitr recently reported Kelly Clarkson flaunted her stunning figure on the October 3 episode of her talk show when she appeared on stage to open the episode with a cover of Shawn Mendes’ hit tune “If I Can’t Have You.”

Loading...

The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a runaway hit, as viewers continue to tune in to watch the first American Idol winner present the biggest newsmakers and names in film, television, and music; as well as emerging new talent and people who are beacons of hope in their communities.

Viewers love the way Kelly connects with everyday people and everyday relatable issues. During her fun daily shows, she also performs live, plays games and gives her own, unfiltered perspective on life, family, kids, relationships, marriage and the things that inspire her.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs daily in syndication.