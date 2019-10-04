Nicole Scherzinger Stuns In Off-The-Shoulder Thigh-High Slit Dress

Nicole Scherzinger is currently balancing multiple jobs and obviously likes being busy.

The “Baby Love” songstress shared two photos on Instagram yesterday which saw the brunette beauty sporting her locks up in a ponytail. She rocked an off-the-shoulder dress which showed off her collar bone and one arm, while the other side was covered with a sleeve. The garment had a thigh-high split in the middle, which displayed her toned, tanned legs. She paired the look with black heels and accessorized herself with silver hoop earrings.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper posted an up-close selfie as well as an image of her posed with her hand on her hip. In her caption, she referred to herself as “fresh.”

In the space of seven hours, her post racked up more than 60,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Do you ever age??!! Obviously not…..GORGEOUS,” one user wrote.

“Nicoleeeee, you’re beautiful!!!!!” another shared.

“So beautiful and talented,” a third mentioned.

“Very naturally beautiful young lady #Awesome #Beautiful,” a fourth follower remarked adding multiple heart emoji.

“The hottest woman on the planet!” a fifth fan commented.

For the past few weeks, rumors about the Pussycat Dolls reuniting have been going around. The Sun reported that Nicole had signed a multi million dollar deal to get back together with her band members, Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, and Jessica Sutta.

However, Scherzinger insists she is too busy to reform with the group, per The Inquisitr.

“I’ve heard about those rumors as well. I cannot confirm those rumors,” she recently stated when speaking to E! News.

“I love my girls, I miss touring with them, we had the best times together. But I can’t confirm anything right now,” she continued.

“Because I’m so busy, I’m doing three different shows on three different continents.”

She is currently working on the second season of The Masked Singer, as well as Australia’s Got Talent, and the upcoming celebrity special of The X Factor in the U.K. which will air later this year.

At the height of their fame, the Pussycat Dolls sold millions of records, cementing themselves as one of the last decade’s biggest girl groups.

Loading...

Their debut album, PCD, was released in 2005 and went on to sell more than 9 million copies worldwide.

Since going their separate ways, Nicole went solo and released two studio albums — Killer Love and Big Fat Lie.

She has managed to stay relevant throughout the years by taking on a few acting roles, releasing her own perfume, Chosen, as well as endorsing products, and keeping her face out there in the world of TV.

To stay up to date with Nicole’s busy career, follow her Instagram account.