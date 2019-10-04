‘American Horror Story’: Jessica Lange Disappoints Fans By Stating She Won’t Be Returning To ‘AHS’

Potentially, Jessica Lange may be done with acting altogether.

The latest season of FX’s American Horror Story is an independent season set in the 1980s and features heavily the tropes of slasher horror movies of that era. So far, fans have been happy with the entertaining twist to the series which had previously started to amalgamate all the seasons and link everything together.

However, some viewers have been disappointed that some familiar faces are missing. Of note, Jessica Lange, who featured heavily in the first four seasons of American Horror Story but then bowed out until she had a cameo appearance in AHS Apocalypse. And, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is not set to return to the series at all.

“I did [Apocalypse] because it was recreating Constance, which was, for me, a very important time when I did that first season, Murder House,” the 70-year-old actor said.

“But I don’t think I would want to start from scratch and create a character.”

In addition, she is seriously considering retiring from acting on television altogether. However, Lange did suggest that her acting career was not entirely final and there was always the possibility of returning should the right part present itself.

“It would take something very, very different and special to jump back into [series television].”

In addition to her stints on American Horror Story, Lange has also starred in another TV series by the same creator of AHS. The Politician is a black comedy developed by Ryan Murphy. In it, Lange plays, Dusty, a grandmother with Munchausen by proxy who pretends that her granddaughter is ill in order to scam things from unsuspecting people.

Netflix

Lange also commented on the fact that The Politician was a great role because it wasn’t the main character and she didn’t feel the weight of having to carry the series like she often did with American Horror Story.

“I wasn’t carrying the whole show, so I might come in for a couple scenes an episode. It was a very easy schedule for me compared to the way I usually work.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lange is not the first major AHS star to not be appearing in the current season of American Horror Story. Both Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are absent from this season. However, Paulson has hinted that she might still make a cameo appearance in AHS 1984.

Season 9 of American Horror Story will return to FX on Wednesday, October 9, at 10 p.m. ET. AHS has also been renewed for a 10th season. The Politician is currently streaming globally on Netflix.