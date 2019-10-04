‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff Series: New Images Released Detailing As Yet Unnamed Series

New images for the upcoming 'Walking Dead' spinoff series introduces the new characters.

With Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead concluding last Sunday and Season 10 of its companion series, The Walking Dead set to premiere next Sunday night, viewers are already in potential overload when it comes to the Walking Dead universe. However, AMC has also just added some brand new images for its third series set in the same universe.

As yet, unnamed, this new series will focus on a younger generation of characters. This new Walking Dead series is set approximately 10 years after the initial outbreak. These characters have grown up not knowing or remembering the world before the undead claimed it. As a result of this, these characters aim to explore the outside world for themselves without fully understanding the dangers lurking there.

According to Digital Spy, further details for this series is likely to drop at New York Comic-Con on Saturday.

However, in the meantime, AMC has released some images featuring the new characters in the spinoff series. Originally posted to AMC’s official social media accounts for The Walking Dead, there are six images in total.

While details of the characters are not included with the images, Variety reports that the follow in actors will star in the new Walking Dead spinoff series: Aliyah Royale as Iris, Alexa Mansour as Hope, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas and Nico Tortorella as Felix.

AMC

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of the actors from the new Walking Dead spinoff series spoke out about his character recently.

“[My character’s] name is Felix and he is very much the protector of a younger generation,” Nico Tortorella said.

He also went on to describe his character as the “dad in charge.”

Most of the images show the new characters in various settings. While one image is taken inside a building and with the characters in clean clothes, there are other images that appear to show them outside of their safe haven and apparently venturing into the real world. One eerie image also shows several walkers buckled into their seats. They are all covered in moss, having been in place for so long. Previously, there have been reports of an opening sequence for the spinoff series featuring a plane crash. So, potentially, these walkers could be strapped into seats in an aircraft. However, viewers will just have to wait until the new series premieres next year in order to find out more.

You can view the new images for the latest Walking Dead spinoff series in the gallery below.

‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff Series: New Images Released Detailing As Yet Unnamed Series ‘The Walking Dead’ spinoff series promo image 1

‘The Walking Dead’ spinoff series promo image 6

‘The Walking Dead’ spinoff series promo image 5

Loading... ‘The Walking Dead’ spinoff series promo image 4

‘The Walking Dead’ spinoff series promo image 3

‘The Walking Dead’ spinoff series promo image 2

Until the latest spinoff series drops to AMC in 2020, viewers can tune in to Season 10 of The Walking Dead, which premieres on October 6.