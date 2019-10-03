Kylie Jenner Stuns In Tight White Pants After Opening Up About Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram update has fans reeling. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looks white-hot in her skintight ensemble as she poses for the camera following her breakup with baby daddy Travis Scott.

In the photos, which were shared to Kylie’s social media account on Thursday, the makeup mogul stuns in an all-white outfit as she serves up a serious look for the camera.

Jenner sports a pair of tight Adidas joggers that show off her long, lean legs and curvy hips. She also adds a baggy white hooded sweatshirt and some white and black Adidas sneakers to complete the casual and comfy look.

Kylie matched her wardrobe to the inside of her car as she sat in the back seat of a vehicle which had black and white interior.

The mother of one wore her long, dark hair parted down the center and styled in sleek, straight strands which fell down her back and flowed over her shoulders.

Kylie also donned a full face of makeup in the shots, which included dark eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, black eyeliner, and a dark pink color on her famously plumped lips to complete her glam look.

In the first snap, Kylie is seen leaning back in the car as she brings her arm up to her head. In the second photo, Jenner leans forward to rest her head on her knee while staring into the lens.

Of course, the reality star’s fans loved the update, which gained over 800,000 likes and more than 6,000 comments in the first 15 minutes after it was posted.

“Queen,” one of Jenner’s fans wrote in the comment section of the post.

“In loveee,” another social media user stated.

“Stunning,” a third comment read.

“We love ya,” another fan gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie and her baby daddy Travis stunned fans with news of their split earlier this week. Now, Jenner is speaking out about the break up.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority,” Jenner posted on Twitter following the split.

Kylie also went on to shut down rumors that she was hanging out with her former boyfriend, rapper Tyga, in the middle of the night.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” she stated

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life post-split by following her on Instagram.